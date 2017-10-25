X-23 Co-Creator Developing ‘Logan’ Sequel Script

Director James Mangold delighted many fans when he announced he’s developing a script for a sequel to the hit X-Men spinoff Logan, continuing Laura’s (AKA X-23) journey on the silver screen.

Now we know he’s working with one of the character’s co-creators on the script, as writer Craig Kyle revealed his involvement.

I’ve been sitting on this news for months! One of the biggest secrets I’ve ever kept. https://t.co/GkJxv5Ic3i — Craig Kyle (@MrCraigKyle) October 25, 2017

The writer, who first debuted the character with Chris Yost in the 2000 animated series X-Men: Evolution, expressed gratitude for being able to join Mangold on the film.

“James [Mangold] is a genius. I’m so lucky to be a part of this journey,” tweeted Kyle.

Kyle, who also co-wrote the script for the highly anticipated Thor: Ragnarok, offered some details of what to expect in the new film, saying it takes place in the dystopian Logan timeline and will pick up after the events of that movie.

“A very nice thought, but we’re building from LOGAN, so she wouldn’t work given that world,” Kyle tweeted in response to a fan expressing interest in seeing Kimura in the film, who was X-23‘s handler in the Marvel Comics continuity.

While fans wondered whether Fox would follow up Logan with a movie focused on X-23, Mangold said it was the success of Wonder Woman that enabled his plans to move forward.

“Patty [Jenkins]’s success with that film only solidifies more for studios that there’s less to fear with a female protagonist,” said Mangold in a discussion with the Hollywood Reporter. “The more that keeps getting hit home, that ends up giving me more space turning around and going, ‘Well here we are with a female protagonist. That’s incredible. And what are we going to do with her?’ And that’s where we are with that [the Laura script] right now, dreaming.”

Logan continued the X-Men franchise’s tonal shift in genres, following the comedy and action in Deadpool. After the success of those films, they will continue down that path with April’s The New Mutants, which will incorporate horror themes.

With a movie based on Dafne Keen‘s portrayal of Laura in the works, fans can probably expect to see the pseudo-western superhero style in the future once again.