Could Drew Goddard’s Disney Deal Mean X-Force Might Happen?

Following the release of Deadpool 2, Ryan Reynolds made it quite clear that we would likely never get a third Deadpool and would instead get a film focusing on the entire X-Force. Filmmaker Drew Goddard had been attached to develop that movie, with Reynolds also regularly expressing his enthusiasm for the tentative project. Disney’s purchase of 21st Century Fox resulted in numerous complications in regards to tentative projects, though a new deal between Goddard and Disney could bode well for the Deadpool spinoff. The deal refers specifically to TV, yet an announcement the day after the merger was officially enacted could be a sign of things to come.

The Hollywood Reporter confirms that “Goddard will write, create, direct, and develop new projects for the studio for all platforms.” It is a four-year, eight-figure deal.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I am thrilled to be working so closely with [Disney TV Studios and ABC Entertainment chairman] Dana [Walden] and her team,” Goddard shared in a statement. “My relationship with Dana stretches back to the beginning when I first started at Buffy. Since then, I have had the privilege of working with Disney and Fox for the majority of my career in television, and I look forward to continuing those relationships over the next few years.”

Walden added, “Having a new deal with him after all this time makes me unspeakably happy. As a writer and director, he’s a 10; as a collaborator and magnet for other incredible writers, directors, and actors, he is off the charts. Our goal is to support Drew as he builds his own spectacular production company inside of the Disney Television Studios.”

The nature of this deal would likely prevent Goddard from directly bringing an X-Force film to life, as he likely won’t find time to write and direct a film while also developing multiple TV series, but Walden’s comments about Goddard’s collaborative strengths could allow him to find a replacement to bring the project to life.

The filmmaker previously discussed the potential future of X-Force last fall when details of the merger hadn’t been finalized.

“I tend to focus very intensely on one project at a time,” Goddard admitted to Den of Geek. “I sort of am just finishing up Bad Times here. I think once we do that, once we’ve birthed this movie out into the world, then it’ll be time to [figure out] what’s next, and meet with Ryan, and Fox and Disney, and figure out what makes sense.”

Minutes after the deal was made official, The Walt Disney Company updated their website to include an image of Deadpool on their homepage, demonstrating their confidence in the brand. Whatever X-Force film ultimately comes together might not be what Goddard originally planned, but his collaboration with Disney bodes well for the franchise.

Do you think this deal could mean we get an X-Force movie sooner rather than later? Let us know in the comments below!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com, yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new Toy Story 4 trailer, break down James Gunn’s return to Marvel Studios, and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!