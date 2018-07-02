‘X-Force’: Drew Goddard Reveals How His Script is Inspired by ‘The Good Place’

So far, the cinematic exploits of Marvel’s Merc’ With the Mouth have been plotted by Ryan Reynolds and co-writers Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese. But when Deadpool returns for X-Force, Drew Goddard will be at the helm.

The creator of Netflix’s Daredevil is no stranger to humor, but he’s not worried about filling X-Force with laughs to accommodate Deadpool. Instead, he has a different focus for the film, as he revealed in discussion with /Film.

“The answer is, I don’t worry about the jokes. I just don’t. I worry about the characters, the story, and trust that we’ll make it funny,” Goddard said. “I did this show The Good Place, and I’ve been very lucky because I work with [creator] Mike Schur and I know, ‘Oh, these are the funniest people on the planet.’ So when I do anything like that, I just worry about the character, the emotion, and the story, and then I go call them and go, ‘Make it funny now!’”

Unfortunately, Goddard won’t have the luxury of being able to rely on Michael Schur, who has two fan-favorite series in The Good Place and Brooklyn Nine-Nine to worry about. Instead, he’ll have the Merc’ himself: Ryan Reynolds.

“With Ryan, the same thing. Ryan Reynolds is so funny,” Goddard said. “You don’t stress out about it. It’s always easier to add jokes. It’s impossible to add emotion.”

Reynolds did a lot of improv on the set of Deadpool and Deadpool 2, though he did help write both movies (he was uncredited on the first one).

While fans are clamoring for another installment in the franchise, Reynolds is instead focused on his upcoming collaboration with Goddard in X-Force.

“I don’t know that there would be a Deadpool 3. I really don’t,” Reynolds told EW. “I feel like the character, in order for him to function properly within his own universe, you need to take everything away from him. I don’t think that you can keep doing that. I do see him as being a part of X-Force, obviously. I would love to see him in a team-up sort of thing, like a mano a mano or a great female character from the X-Men universe.

“I just think if you’re going to do another Deadpool solo film, you’ve got to really, like, get that budget down to nothing and just swing for the fences, and break all kinds of weird barriers, and do stuff that no one else can do.”

Deadpool 2 is still playing in theaters.

Are you excited for X-Force? Be sure to let us know in the comments!