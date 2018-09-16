Ryan Reynolds Wants Hugh Jackman to Join Deadpool’s X-Force, but Not as Wolverine

Ryan Reynolds is hoping that the X-Men movies‘ Wolverine star Hugh Jackman will join him and his Deadpool co-stars in the X-Force movie, but not in his famous role as Marvel’s most popular mutant.

BuzzFeed posed that question to the entire cast of Deadpool 2. Their answers ranged from the Blob, to Howard the Duck, Captain Planet, and Celine Dion. However, Reynolds only has eyes for Jackman.

“I’m just going to double-down on Hugh Jackman,” Reynolds said. “But not as Logan. Just as Hugh Jackman.”

This may actually be a clever move. Jackman has said that he’s done playing Wolverine, but maybe that technically doesn’t extend to another appearance — not as Wolverine, but in an X-Men movie.

Reynolds’ friendship and admiration for Jackman can be seen all over both Deadpool movies, which are littered with Easter egg reference to Jackman’s time playing Wolverine for 20th Century Fox. One such Easter egg is the music box recreation of Jackman’s Wolverine death scene from Logan, which Reynolds took home from the set of Deadpool 2.

While Deadpool was expected to return in the X-Force movie, directed by Drew Goddard, the recently approved merger of 20th Century Fox with Disney has left the future of the X-Men films in question even though 2019’s X-Men: Dark Phoenix and The New Mutants are still expected to see release. Whether Disney decides to continue with any of 20th Century Fox’s extended plans for the franchise remains to be seen.

Deadpool 2 opened in May and has grossed over $733 million worldwide, including $318 million domestic, making it the fifth-highest grossing movie of 2018 so far. It is also the third-highest grossing R-rated movie of all time, and the third-highest grossing film in the X-Men movies franchise.

Deadpool 2 is now available on Digital HD and will be available on Blu-ray and DVD on Aug. 21st.

Other upcoming X-Men movies include X-Men: Dark Phoenix on Feb. 14, 2019, Gambit on June 7, 2019, and The New Mutants on Aug. 2, 2019.