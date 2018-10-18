‘X-Force’ Director Addresses How Disney/Fox Merger Will Affect the Movie

Many fans are wondering about the future of the X-Men movie franchise after Disney‘s purchase of 20th Century Fox is completed. Though there are currently plans to continue the exploits of Deadpool, Domino, and Cable in an X-Force movie , it remains to be seen if that project gets scrapped entirely.

Writer and director Drew Goddard addressed the impending Disney purchase once again, shedding light on whether or not it will affect his plans for X-Force.

“The truth is I don’t have anything exciting to update,” Goddard said in an interview with Rooster Teeth. “I tend to focus very intensely on one project at a time and I’ve been very much in this world. Ryan [Reynolds] has simultaneously shooting another movie and then we do have the Fox/Disney stuff. I’m not going to sit here and pretend I have any insight into that at all.”

This answer was in step with previous times he was asked a similar question, but when talking about how the Fox acquisition will affect his timeline, he was a little more forthcoming.

“These issues are so far above our pay grade! When you’re dealing with billion dollar mergers that stuff does not trickle down to people like me,” Goddard said. “I think what’s going to happen is we’ll finish up Bad Times [at the El Royale], Ryan will finish up his movie and when the Fox/Disney stuff is settled we’ll all sit down and talk. Certainly X-Force is a comic I’ve always loved. These are characters I love, I love working with Ryan in a team with Josh [Brolin] and Zazie [Beetz]. If there’s a place for it I’d be very excited. We’ll figure it out in the back half of this year.”

While the X-Men franchise has remained separate for decades, it will soon become a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with producer Kevin Feige in the driver’s seat, as stated by Disney Chairman Bob Iger.

“I think it only makes sense,” Iger previously said to THR. “I want to be careful here because of what’s been communicated to the Fox folks, but I think they know. It only makes sense for Marvel to be supervised by one entity. There shouldn’t be two Marvels.”

When asked if Deadpool could become an Avenger, the Disney boss deflected.

“Kevin’s got a lot of ideas,” Iger said. “I’m not suggesting that’s one of them. But who knows?”

We’ll find out what happens with X-Force and the Marvel Cinematic Universe when the Disney acquisition is finalized in 2019.