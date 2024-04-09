X-Men '97: Composers Explain Updated Theme Music

X-Men '97's composers dished on how they managed to update the classic theme from X-Men: The Animated Series. ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast spoke to Taylor Stewart and Andy Grush about their work on the new Disney+ show. In their answers, The Newton Brothers established their love for that iconic theme. But, they also admitted there were some ways for them to shine it up a bit for a new generation. As Stewart said, "Staying out of the way of greatness" was the assignment and they easily cleared that bar. Check out what they had to say about the theme music right here!

"We took it and we, you know, look that, that music is iconic, I think, you know, it, it, it's a perfect piece of music and it, it, it just brings me back to that my childhood and it's just like we both love it," Stewart explained. "So I think it's finding ways to subtly do things without ruining it. You know what I mean? Stay out of the way of the greatness. Add to moments where you can help elevate something or, or change something in a way that feels more to today because I think also a lot of the sounds from that era bring you back to the nineties."

Using The 90s To The Full Effect

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

For a series that embraces the 90s so heavily, some fans might think the decade presents a limitation for X-Men '97. But executive producer brad Winderbaum says that the retro aesthetic is a massive strength for the show. Instead of having to riff on established MCU heroes, the X-Men are free to follow the path blazed for them on Saturday mornings back in the 1990s. ComicBook.com got to hear all about it in an exclusive interview.

"Well, actually, it was kind of liberating to be able to stay in the 90s," Winderbaum told us. "It allowed us to go places that we could just do what we want. To be so iterative. Things that we couldn't do if we were more MCU adjacent like What If...? is. I mean, What If...? is like we're literally remixing the MCU. So, it's harder to introduce characters. Because you want to see them in live-action. Although, we do see Bill Foster as Giant Man in the second season. That's new!"

