X-Men: The Animated Series Creators Reportedly Trying to Bring Show Back

90s kids unite! The team that brought forth X-Men: The Animated Series is reportedly trying to make a comeback. According to a report from Borys Kit and the team at THR, the creators behind a series that spanned much of the 1990s is currently working to put together a pitch for the team at Disney. The report quotes X-Men artist Larry Houston is that the goal would be to continue right where the show ended.

“The one thing we’d like to do more than anything else is to continue where we left off,” Houston said.

Running for a total of 76 episodes over five seasons, X-Men: The Animated Series was one of the first major cartoons to deal with serialized storytelling, carrying arcs through multiple episodes. The initial series was funded by Saban Entertainment as Marvel was going through a bankruptcy at the time and Avi Ara, Stan Lee, Joseph Callimari, Winston Richard, and Eric S. Rollman served as executive producers.

Now that Dark Phoenix has entered theaters, the future of the X-Men film and television properties are currently in limbo as Disney and Marvel Studios decide what to do with their newly acquired assets. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige previously said it’d be a “long time” before the X-Men made it into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“It’ll be a while. It’s all just beginning and the five-year plan that we’ve been working on, we were working on before any of that was set,” Feige previously said. “So really it’s much more, for us, less about specifics of when and where [the X-Men will appear] right now and more just the comfort factor and how nice it is that they’re home. That they’re all back. But it will be a very long time.”

