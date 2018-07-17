Marvel Teases ‘X-Men Black’

It looks like Magneto will soon be leading a brand new team of X-Men in X-Men Black from Marvel Comics this fall.

Marvel today released teaser art by J. Scott Campbell X-Men Black featuring Magneto, who seems to be returning to his classic costume most associated with his days as a villain. That, the title, and the “Heart of Darkness” tagline suggests that Magneto will once again be leading a morally questionable team of X-Men, likely similar to the team he led during the All-New Marvel era Uncanny X-Men series, which included former villains like Sabretooth and Mystique.

Take a look a the X-Men Black teaser below:

More details about X-Men Black will be revealed during Marvel’s X-Men panel at San Diego Comic-Con on July 22nd. It was teased when the panel was announced that a new team of X-Men would be revealed, and it now seems that the X-Men Black team is that group.

X-Men Black will be the fourth color-themed X-Men series to be launched by Marvel since the ResurrXion relaunch of the X-Men line in 2017. The first two were X-Men Blue and X-Men Gold, so titled as a callback to the iconic Blue and Gold X-Men teams from the 1990s.

Magneto has been featured in X-Men Blue as a mentor to the time-displaced original five X-Men, but that story is coming to close. X-Men Blue and X-Men Gold will both conclude with their 36th issues, with the time-displaced X-Men’s story wrapping up in the Extermination event.

The other color-coded X-Men book is X-Men Red, which launched after the resurrection of Jean Grey. The book follows Jean as she assembles a new team of X-Men to pursue her own vision of a brighter future for mutants as a nation.

Another team of X-Men is also currently featured in Astonishing X-Men, which just relaunched with the return of Havok to X-Men fold and the return of another long-missing character.

X-Men Blue writer Cullen Bunn has charted Magneto’s course for the past several years, beginning with the Marvel NOW era Magneto solo series. Bunn continued writing Magneto in Uncanny X-Men and then onto X-Men Blue. Bunn is about to launch the new Asgardians of the Galaxy series and it is unclear if he will be involved with X-Men Black.

What do you think of the X-Men Black teaser? What characters do you want to see working with Magneto? Which writer and artist do you want to see on the series? Let us know what you think in the comments!