X-Men Getting New Looks

It looks like Magneto’s X-Men are getting a new look, and aged up a bit, in August’s issues of X-Men Blue from Marvel Comics.

The solicitations for X-Men Blue #33 and X-Men Blue #34 were released today by Marvel along with the cover art for both issues. The solicitation text reveals that Magneto, the mutant master of magnetism who has been mentoring the time-displaced original X-Men for the past several months, will travel forward in time 20 years. However, even two decades into the future, he finds that the X-Men are still waiting for him.

The X-Men Blue #33 and X-Men Blue #34 covers reveal what the original five X-Men look like two decades from now, including new costumes. Here are the covers for the issues and their corresponding solicitation text.

X-MEN BLUE #33

CULLEN BUNN (W) • MARCUS TO (A)

Cover by R.B. Silva

• To escape his present, Magneto travels to the future!

• But even 20 years later, there will always be X-Men…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-MEN BLUE #34

CULLEN BUNN (W) • MARCUS TO (A)

Cover by R.B. Silva

• Time-traveling Magneto must team up with the future counterpart X-Men in order to save mutantkind from extinction.

• But in order to do so, will Magneto submit to his darker instincts?

• Don’t miss a major turning point for the Master of Magnetism!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Another interesting note about these covers is that they feature Jean Grey, Cyclops, Beast, and Angel, but Iceman is nowhere to be seen. Has something bad happened to Bobby Drake during the 20 years that Magneto travelled past?

The X-Men’s new costumes actually closely resemble the uniforms worn by the new X-Men team that Magneto assembled to fill-in for the original five X-Men while they were off in space for the “Poison-X” crossover with Venom. The new team’s members includes Magneto’s daughter, Polaris, as well as Jimmy Hudson, the son of the Wolverine from the Ultimate universe, Bloodstorm, a vampiric version of Storm from another timeline, Shen Xorn, Wolverine’s son Daken, and Gazing Nightshade, the last surviving member of Madripoor mutant team the Raksha, the rest of whom Polaris was forced to murder while under the control of the Marauder known as Malice.

In a recent issue of X-Men Blue, readers saw Magneto escape an assault by the Marauder and the villains behind the Mothervine virus – Havok, Emma Frost, Miss Sinister, and Bastion – by using a time platform. It seems these solicitations give us a clue as to where, or when, he’s headed. It’s unclear if Magneto’s trip the future will be related to the coming Extinction event series, which also focuses on the time-displaced original X-Men.

X-Men Blue #33 and X-Men Blue #34 go on sale in August.