X-Men: Dark Phoenix Home Media Release Dates Revealed (Exclusive)

X-Men fans can add X-Men: Dark Phoenix, the saga’s final chapter, to their home media collection this September. 20th Century Fox Home Entertainment has announced that X-Men: Dark Phoenix will release on Digital on September 3rd and on 4k Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on September 17th.

Stars Sophie Turner, James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, and Jennifer Lawrence return to for the finale of the X-Men movies franchise. In Dark Phoenix, during a rescue mission in space, Jean Grey (Turner) is transformed into the infinitely powerful and dangerous Dark Phoenix. As Jean spirals out of control, the X-Men must unite to face their most devastating enemy yet — one of their own.

The home entertainment release includes hours of special features and behind-the-scenes content with director Simon Kinberg and producer Hutch Parker. One of those special features is has Beast (Nicholas Hoult) offering a one-on-one lesson in “How to Fly Your Jet to Space.” You can watch a clip from the special feature above.

Here’s a list of special features included with the X-Men: Dark Phoenix home media release:

X-MEN: DARK PHOENIX 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and Digital HD Special Features:

Deleted Scenes with Optional Commentary by Simon Kinberg and Hutch Parker: Edwards Air Force Base Charles Returns Home Mission Prep Beast MIA Charles Says Goodbye

Rise of the Phoenix: The Making of Dark Phoenix (5-Part Documentary)

Scene Breakdown: The 5th Avenue Sequence (Available on Digital only)

How to Fly Your Jet to Space with Beast

Audio Commentary by Simon Kinberg and Hutch Parker

In X-Men: Dark Phoenix, “this is the story of one of the X-Men’s most beloved characters, Jean Grey, as she evolves into the iconic Dark Phoenix. During a life-threatening rescue mission in space, Jean is hit by a cosmic force that transforms her into one of the most powerful mutants of all. Wrestling with this increasingly unstable power as well as her own personal demons, Jean spirals out of control, tearing the X-Men family apart and threatening to destroy the very fabric of our planet. The film is the most intense and emotional X-Men movie ever made. It is the culmination of 20 years of X-Men movies, as the family of mutants that we’ve come to know and love must face their most devastating enemy yet — one of their own.”

