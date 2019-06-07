X-Men: Dark Phoenix Does Not Have A Stan Lee Cameo

One staple of Marvel movies is the iconic creator of so many of the universe’s characters appearing on the screen. When Stan Lee pops in for a one-liner, the audience often throws together a round of applause and wears a big smile. However, in X-Men: Dark Phoenix, fans of the Marvel Comics genius should not have their hopes up to see him one more time. Stan Lee does not appear in X-Men: Dark Phoenix.

Lee’s final big screen cameo came in Avengers: Endgame. Marvel Studios worked with Lee and filmed several cameos in a short period of time. Since, Lee passed away in late 2018.

“[Avengers: Endgame] was his final cameo that was committed to film,” Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo told ComicBook.com. “It was always… Again, I grew up as a Marvel fanatic, and watching Spider-Man cartoon show as a kid with his voice in it. I think anything that affects you as a child really affects you as an adult, sticks with you. So when he would come on set, and we’d hear his voice, it’s sort of Pavlovian in a way, where you just become a child again. The whole crew would be like that. People were always… All these movie stars on set every day, and then Stan would show up, and it was just like people were kids all over again.”

Unless Joe Russo missed something, not only will Dark Phoenix be a 2019 movie without a Stan Lee cameo, but Spider-Man: Far From Home will arrive in July with Lee being absent, as well.

Lee appeared in most of the previous X-Men movies, though there had been exceptions prior to X-Men: Dark Phoenix.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix is now playing in theaters.