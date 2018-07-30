‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’ and ‘New Mutants’ Confirmed for 2019 Release

In the wake of Disney and Fox shareholders approving their looming acquisitions, superhero fans were perked by the looming possibility of the X-Men joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Then came a rumor that stated Fox’s upcoming mutant movies were actually being cancelled, leading to more speculation that Marvel Studios was accelerating their own plans.

Well, that rumor is very much false, perpetuated on a message board and then amplified by unsubstantiated sites. ComicBook.com reported that we heard the film was back on, and now we’re getting more proof.

IMAX released their quarterly earnings report which also provides investors with a forecast of what they can expect in the coming year, and in that they released their upcoming slate for 2019. While it should come as no surprise that X-Men: Dark Phoenix and The New Mutants are both included with their respected release dates, it’s only notable given all of the speculation and rumors that have swirled around those films in recent days.

Last week, a message board comment claimed that 20th Century Fox was cancelling both movies outright, ahead of reshoots for X-Men: Dark Phoenix beginning in Montreal in August. This, combined with the Disney purchase being approved by both companies’ shareholders, created a furor with many fans both believing the unsubstantiated rumor and creating scenarios where such a drastic sacrifice of revenue was actually plausible.

Even commenters on ComicBook.com took this rumor as fact, ignoring the logic that any studio would spend hundreds of millions of dollars and throw it all away just so they don’t have to deal with “another Fantastic Four on their hands.” A tentpole release will always hit theaters and then home video and then streaming and syndication platforms. Turning a profit in a theatrical run is always the goal for these kinds of blockbusters, but they won’t just dump a movie that’s already cost a lot when there are other avenues to make money.

Even more so, Sophie Turner herself has spoken about the reshoots just as recent as earlier this month.

Turner, who plays a vital part in Dark Phoenix as Jean Grey, was unavailable for reshoots until wrapping her obligations on Game of Thrones, which ended filming in July. That, and the success of Black Panther and Deadpool in the month of February, lead to Fox pushing back the X-Men movie’s release date.

“I think it’s just a few bits and bobs, reshoot-wise,” Turner said. “To be honest, I don’t even know what we’re reshooting at the moment. So I couldn’t really tell you much about that one.

“All I know is that I’ll be back in Montreal at some point soon, and that the Valentine’s Day release date is quite a positive thing, because Black Panther got released on Valentine’s Day. So we’re keeping positive about it.”

X -Men: Dark Phoenix is scheduled to hit theaters on February 14, 2019. The New Mutants will premiere August 2, 2019.

