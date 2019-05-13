Hugh Jackman Calls Wolverine “Role of a Lifetime” on X-Men Day

Former Wolverine star Hugh Jackman reflected on the metal-clawed mutant as “the role of a lifetime” Monday in celebration of X-Men Day.

Jackman accompanied his tribute with a photo from 2017’s Logan, Jackman’s swan song for the role he played in nine movies across 17 years.

The 50-year-old Australian actor in November reaffirmed he’s “done” as Wolverine, admitting to MTV it was time to retire the role.

“When I saw Deadpool, I was like, wow that’s cool. It’s just a matter of time,” Jackman said. “It’s a bit like you’re at the greatest party you’ve ever been at, you’ve been dancing for an hour and a half, and then you’re just like ‘It’s time, OK. If I stay any longer, it’s gonna get ugly.’ It’s like, it’s time.”

“And on the way home, someone calls you and goes, ‘They just put Michael Jackson on, you gotta get back here,’” Jackman said of Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool. “And a little part of you goes, ‘I like Michael Jackson,’ but then you just go, I want to go to bed.”

Reynolds previously told EW he hopes to one day lure Jackman back to the role for a proper Deadpool-Wolverine team up.

“I think convincing Hugh of that would be a near-impossible feat, but there’s no human being I love more than Hugh Jackman in that universe, and equally so as a friend. He’s just the best,” Reynolds said.

“I already miss him as Logan, so I’m one of those guys that whenever I see him, I’m like, ‘Come on, man. Just one more. Come on. We’ll do it together. It’ll be fun. Come on! On three. Here we go, together. One, two, three, together,’ and it’s always just me saying it.”

Jackman has since said he remains open to portraying another superhero and he is “100%” looking forward to seeing Disney-owned Marvel Studios’ take on the X-Men following Disney’s $71.3 billion acquisition of 20th Century Fox’s entertainment assets.

