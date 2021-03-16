Marvel Reveals New X-Men Hellfire Gala Costumes

By Jamie Lovett

The X-Men are dressing up in high fashion for the Hellfire Gala taking place across Marvel Comics' X-Men line this June. Beginning in Planet-Size X-Men #1, Marvel will publish 12 issues that tell stories from the biggest mutant party ever, all taking place on the same night. The Hellfire Gala will be where Marvel unveils the new X-Men lineup, including the winner of the X-Men fan vote. This is the Mutant version fo the Met Gala, and the X-Men will dress for the occasion. Russell Dauterman (Giant-Size X-Men, The Mighty Thor, War of the Realms) designed new outfits for the highest-profile mutants in the Marvel universe, drawing equally from the fashion world and X-Men history.

"My general thought was that the Gala aesthetic should be high-fashion X-Men costumes (mutant clothes), not high-fashion human clothes," Dauterman tells Entertainment Weekly. "So I looked at a lot of fashion reference, but tried to think, 'What would the X-costume version of this be?' The looks reference and take inspiration from couture by Alexander McQueen, Iris van Herpen, Balmain, Moschino, Givenchy, Versace, Gaultier, Gucci, and more. I also drew from the characters' past costumes."

You can check out some of Dauterman's designs below. The Hellfire Gala begins in Planet-Size X-Men #1 this June.

Angel

Angel
(Photo: Russell Dauterman, Marvel Comics, EW)
prevnext

Captain Britain

Captain Britain
(Photo: Russell Dauterman, Marvel Comics, EW)
prevnext

Cyclops

Cyclops
(Photo: Russell Dauterman, Marvel Comics, EW)
prevnext

Emma Frost 1

Emma Frost 1
(Photo: Russell Dauterman, Marvel Comics, EW)
prevnext

Emma Frost 2

Emma Frost 2
(Photo: Russell Dauterman, Marvel Comics, EW)
prevnext

Emma Frost 3

Emma Frost 3
(Photo: Russell Dauterman, Marvel Comics, EW)
prevnext

Jean Grey

Jean Grey
(Photo: Russell Dauterman, Marvel Comics, EW)
prevnext

Kate Pryde

Kate Pryde
(Photo: Russell Dauterman, Marvel Comics, EW)
prevnext

M

M
(Photo: Russell Dauterman, Marvel Comics, EW)
prevnext

Rachel Summers

Rachel Summers
(Photo: Russell Dauterman, Marvel Comics, EW)
prevnext

Rogue

Rogue
(Photo: Russell Dauterman, Marvel Comics, EW)
prevnext

Storm

Storm
(Photo: Russell Dauterman, Marvel Comics, EW)
prev
Start the Conversation

of