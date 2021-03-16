Marvel Reveals New X-Men Hellfire Gala Costumes

The X-Men are dressing up in high fashion for the Hellfire Gala taking place across Marvel Comics' X-Men line this June. Beginning in Planet-Size X-Men #1, Marvel will publish 12 issues that tell stories from the biggest mutant party ever, all taking place on the same night. The Hellfire Gala will be where Marvel unveils the new X-Men lineup, including the winner of the X-Men fan vote. This is the Mutant version fo the Met Gala, and the X-Men will dress for the occasion. Russell Dauterman (Giant-Size X-Men, The Mighty Thor, War of the Realms) designed new outfits for the highest-profile mutants in the Marvel universe, drawing equally from the fashion world and X-Men history.

"My general thought was that the Gala aesthetic should be high-fashion X-Men costumes (mutant clothes), not high-fashion human clothes," Dauterman tells Entertainment Weekly. "So I looked at a lot of fashion reference, but tried to think, 'What would the X-costume version of this be?' The looks reference and take inspiration from couture by Alexander McQueen, Iris van Herpen, Balmain, Moschino, Givenchy, Versace, Gaultier, Gucci, and more. I also drew from the characters' past costumes."

You can check out some of Dauterman's designs below. The Hellfire Gala begins in Planet-Size X-Men #1 this June.