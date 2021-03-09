Marvel Announces Planet-Size X-Men

✖

The Hellfire Gala begins this June with Planet-Size X-Men #1. Marvel Comics revealed the issue and its cover today, along with plans for the Hellfire Gala event. Gerry Duggan (Marauders, Cable) teams with Pepe Larraz (House of X) for the double-sized Planet-Size X-Men one-shot. The story continues across 12 issues of Marvel's current X-Men line, each telling a different story and all taking place on the same epic night. Among other things, the Hellfire Gala will be where Marvel reveals its new X-Men lineup, including the winner of the X-Men fan vote. You can take a look at Larraz's cover to Planet-Size X-Men #1 below.

“Make no mistake—this is an X-Men book drawn by superstar artist Pepe Larraz. It is absolutely the most important issue of the month,” Editor Jordan D. White says in a press release. "Pepe is absolutely the star of the X-line and he is doing the most amazing work of his career. You cannot miss this."

(Photo: Pepe Larraz, Marvel Comics)

Marvel promises more Hellfire Gala cover reveals, costume designs, variants covers, and more are on the way as the publisher gets closer to the turning point of the X-Men saga. Planet-Size X-Men releases on June 16th.

The bulk of the X-Men team is being chosen democratically, in-universe, after Cyclops and Marvel GIrl determined the need for mutant heroes operating outside the confines of the Krakoan government following X of Swords' events. A message went out reading, "For The People. The X-Men are the heroes of Krakoa. For the people, made up of the mutants of our great nation. In the coming days, we will announce the dates of our annual X-Men election and will be accepting nominations for representatives. This will be followed by a formal vote and then an unveiling of your team at the first Hellfire Gala."

One member of the team will be chosen by X-Men fans in the real world. In January, fans were allowed to vote for one of 10 mutant nominees: Armor, Banshee, Boom-Boom, Cannonball, Forge, Marrow, Polaris, Strong Guy, Sunspot, or Tempo. The winner and the full lineup will be revealed at some point during the Hellfire Gala event.

Are you excited about Planet-Size X-Men and the Hellfire Gala? Let us know in the comments section. The Hellfire Gala begins in Planet-Size X-Men #1 on June 16th.