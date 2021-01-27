X-Men Vote Trends As Marvel Fans Cast Their Ballots

Today is election day for Marvel fans. The citizens of Krakoa will democratically choose Marvel's new X-Men roster, but X-Men fans can be part of the election as well. Marvel Comics has opened up the first-ever X-Men fan vote. Today through February 2nd, fans can vote to choose the new X-Men team's final member, to be revealed during the first annual Hellfire Gala in June's X-Men comics, by visiting marvel.com/xmenvote. There are 10 candidates to vote for, one of whom will join the new team led by Cyclops and Jean Grey. Fans are taking to Twitter to share their votes and encourage others to vote for their favorites. Keep reading to see some examples.

Here are further details about the event from Marvel Comics: "Each person can only cast a vote once, so make your decision carefully. It’s up to you to determine the future of the X-Men! Voting will be open from 12:00am EST, January 27, 2021, to 11:59pm EST, February 2, 2021. Marvel Insiders who participate in the X-Men election will also earn points to redeem for rewards!

"Election results, along with the full X-Men team, will be unveiled during the Hellfire Gala in Marvel comics this June. The results will be completely determined by your votes, so share your vote and campaign for your favorite X-Men using #XMenVote, and stay tuned to Marvel.com and Marvel’s social channels for regular updates on the Krakoan polls."

