The Suicide Squad's Nathan Fillion Wants to Join Marvel's Alpha Flight

Nathan Fillion is oftentimes the most popular fan casting choice for Simon Williams' Wonder Man. In fact, the actor technically appeared as the character on some posters in a deleted scene in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. Fillion himself has even spoken in support of playing the character in years past. Now, however, it looks like the actor has his eyes set on a different Marvel superhero.

Enter, Alpha Flight. Monday night, Fillion expressed interest in playing Walter Langkowski of Marvel's most popular Canadian superhero team. That's right — Fillion says he'd love to play Sasquatch.

The actor, a Canadian native, was taking part in a watch party of The Suicide Squad — the James Gunn film where he plays The Detachable Kid — when he made the revelation. Instead of the massive shot of the movie's eponymous anti-heroes walking in front of a massive American flag, Fillion says he'd love to be in Marvel's inevitable Alpha Flight movie when can recreate the scene in front of the Canadian flag.

#TSSWatchParty New goal: Same walk, in front of Canadian flag. Alpha Flight, anyone? I’d kill it as Walter Langowski. — Nathan Fillion (@NathanFillion) August 31, 2021

Fillion may be onto something after all. Because of the group's close ties to the X-Men, the Alpha flight was one of the properties owned by 20th Century Fox. Now Disney and Fox have merged, those rights are back with Marvel Studios for use in a film or television show.

