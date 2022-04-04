X-Men Star James Marsden Reveals if He’s Returning as Cyclops for Doctor Strange 2

We’re just a month away from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hitting theaters and anticipation for the film — and for what characters it might introduce into the Marvel Cinematic Universe — is growing. With the film taking things into the multiverse, fans can’t help but speculate that it might also see the incorporation of characters from other non-MCU Marvel films much like Spider-Man: No Way Home brought in Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire. One of the characters fans would like to see is X-Men hero, Cyclops and now actor James Marsden is addressing whether he will appear in the Doctor Strange sequel.

Speaking with Black Girl Nerds (via The Direct), Marsden said while it would be cool to see the X-Men world collide with the MCU, he’s not appearing in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. He also joked that, for that reason, he also had no plans to see the movie.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“No… I’m not,” Marsden said. “S, I’m not going to see it. [Laughs] I mean, that’d be cool to see those two worlds collide.”

While Marsden is pretty direct about not appearing in the Doctor Strange sequel, Marvel fans are likely to take his response with a grain of salt, and for good reason. Ahead of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Garfield insisted that he wasn’t appearing in that film, either, and yet his appearance, along with that of Maguire, was a major aspect of the story. That said, Spider-Man: No Way Home was a story in which having multiple Spider-Men made a massive amount of sense. While introducing the idea of the X-Men or even referencing the original X-Men trilogy as existing in some pocket of the larger multiverse certainly would have a place in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, an appearance by Cyclops wouldn’t necessary be needed to do that. The second trailer for Doctor Strange 2 featured what sounded an awful lot like Patrick Stewart’s Professor X as part of the Illuminati.

Marvel Studios describes Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as follows: “To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers’ most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange.” The film is directed by the legendary Sam Rami and will star Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/ Scarlet Witch, Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier, Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Baron Mordo.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness opens in theaters May 6th.