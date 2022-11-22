X-Men: The Animated Series Fans Celebrate Rogue Actress Lenore Zann's Birthday

By Aaron Perine

X-Men: The Animated Series fans are celebrating Rogue actress Lenore Zann. She is gearing up for the show's big resurgence on Disney+ with X-Men '97. Of course, the character is one of those massive requests for the MCU whenever the X-Men show up in a Marvel Studios project. Zann has the southern charm on lock with her performance as Rogue. Chandler Poling of the X-Reads Podcast actually managed to catch up with the actors after the animated series hit Disney+. It seems like Zann and her co-stars are aware of how much this all means to fans across the globe. Check out what she said back then down below!

"It took years before we found out really what a success the show was," Zann explained last year when asked about the show. "And now, just having done a few Comic-Cons over the last year before Covid, it's so heartwarming and emotionally overwhelming really to see the love that the fans have for our show and the characters."

Do you love her version of Rogue? Let us know down below!

Unforgettable stuff

prevnext

How awesome?

prevnext

Enjoy the day

prevnext

Great interaction

prevnext

Tossed him out

prevnext

Throwback moment

prevnext

Celebration time

prevnext

Legend

prev
Start the Conversation

of