X-Men: The Animated Series Fans Celebrate Rogue Actress Lenore Zann's Birthday
X-Men: The Animated Series fans are celebrating Rogue actress Lenore Zann. She is gearing up for the show's big resurgence on Disney+ with X-Men '97. Of course, the character is one of those massive requests for the MCU whenever the X-Men show up in a Marvel Studios project. Zann has the southern charm on lock with her performance as Rogue. Chandler Poling of the X-Reads Podcast actually managed to catch up with the actors after the animated series hit Disney+. It seems like Zann and her co-stars are aware of how much this all means to fans across the globe. Check out what she said back then down below!
"It took years before we found out really what a success the show was," Zann explained last year when asked about the show. "And now, just having done a few Comic-Cons over the last year before Covid, it's so heartwarming and emotionally overwhelming really to see the love that the fans have for our show and the characters."
Happy birthday to the incredibly amazing @ZannLenore! Ever since I was a kid, I've been a fan of Rogue and it’s all because of Lenore’s phenomenal portrayal of the character in @xmentas. Thanks for making my childhood awesome! Sending lots of love and hugs on your special day. pic.twitter.com/9Fw4UJ4I6W— Michael R. (@BatQuinn5801) November 22, 2022
Do you love her version of Rogue? Let us know down below!
Unforgettable stuff
prevnext
Rogue learning from Mystique that Nightcrawler is her brother. I love that Rogue has a brother in addition to her found family. A new connection for her. It's a powerful moment as Rogue helps Kurt process his hurt and family history.— John Michael (@deduce_you_say) November 22, 2022
Happy Birthday, @ZannLenore!💚💛 pic.twitter.com/VHxOHNHn9z
How awesome?
prevnext
@ZannLenore Happy birthday miss Lenore,also it's a pleasure speaking with https://t.co/qP3J9j4GEp name is Jovan Đukić and i come from the Republic of Serbia in Southeastern Europe 🇷🇸 and i am also 17 years https://t.co/DDlVXo0y8R you remember being in the 2003 TMNT?Thank you. pic.twitter.com/XqfOkqmP3s— Jovan Djukic (@JovanHunter0024) November 22, 2022
Enjoy the day
prevnext
#HappyBirthday @ZannLenore you’re not just our favorite southern Belle, but you’re an amazing person that’s fights for human equality everyday! Wish you many more to come!
Have fun Sugah! 💋— William Landa (@BabeBro) November 22, 2022
Enjoy your day! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/Nqrpciz3fH
Great interaction
prevnext
Happy Birthday @ZannLenore!— WolverSteve HUGH JACKMAN IS BACK (@WolverSteve) November 22, 2022
I Hope you’re having a blast somewhere! #Rogue pic.twitter.com/GKmvrxHg4K
Tossed him out
prevnext
Happy birthday @ZannLenore! My favorite moment was when Rogue was getting tired of Gambit’s shit and she threw him out of her red convertible! Classic #Rogue 💚💛🤎🤍 https://t.co/l4dwC8p9DB— Tyler Ball (@balltoh) November 22, 2022
Throwback moment
prevnext
Happy Birthday @ZannLenore! My favorite Rogue moment was in the Phoenix Saga when Beast is utterly struggling to hold a Shi'Ar door open, Rogue comes over and casually lifts it and says "I got it Beast". 💪 https://t.co/VNZp2S6scI— Xhandler Poling (@ChandlerPoling) November 22, 2022
Celebration time
prevnext
Happy Birthday @ZannLenore ! https://t.co/3YaOvVK2ea— Warpath_Dylan (@Warpath_Dylan) November 22, 2022
Legend
prev
Happy Birthday @ZannLenore !!
In honor of @ZannLenore ‘s Birthday what is your favorite moment of Rogue from the Animated series! #xtwitter pic.twitter.com/MvGDbcTviD— The Uncanny Experience (@TheUncannyEXP) November 22, 2022