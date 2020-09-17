X-Men: X of Swords Creation Preview Leads Death to Krakoa

✖

The first official chapter in the next big X-Men crossover story, X of Swords (pronounced "Ten of Swords," like the Roman numeral and the Tarot card), will kick off next week from Marvel Comics. Ahead of the debut of X of Swords: Creation #1, Marvel has debuted a fresh preview of the one-shot opener to the event over at CBR which you can find below! The first two pages sees a major set up for the event as four mysterious characters (that appear to appropriately be modeled after the four horsemen of the apocalypse) plotting an attack on Krakoa; one even says, "We will litter the path to Krakoa with the bodies of all who stand against us. For there is an apocalypse coming."

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

The full solicit for X of Swords: Creation #1 can be found below along with the full description for the X of Swords event.

X OF SWORDS: CREATION #1

JONATHAN HICKMAN (W) • TINI HOWARD (W) • PEPE LARRAZ (A)

Cover by PEPE LARRAZ & MARK BROOKS

VARIANT COVER BY MIGUEL MERCADO

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY PEPE LARRAZ

LAUNCH VARIANT COVER BY TBA

Premiere VARIANT COVER BY PEPE LARRAZ

WRAPAROUND VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

BLACK AND WHITE WRAPAROUND VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

X OF SWORDS – CHAPTER 1

A tower. A mission. A gathering of armies.

72 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$6.99

The dark history of Arakko will soon be revealed, and when it is, the very future of mutantkind will be at stake. Now, witness the cataclysmic showdown between the sword bearers of Arakko and the ten mutants who will stand up to defend the new mutant nation of Krakoa in Pepe Larraz’s breathtaking key art for X OF SWORDS. This fateful clash and many others are what await readers in this crossover epic written by Jonathan Hickman, Tini Howard, and all the current writers of your favorite X-Men titles. The next chapter in Hickman’s bold reshaping of the X-Men that began in House of X, this story will stand alongside influential X-Men crossovers like The Mutant Massacre and Messiah CompleX. The victories will be legendary, the losses will be heartbreaking, and the revelations will send shockwaves throughout the Marvel Universe. This sprawling saga will have a lasting impact on the future of the X-Men, forever changing the fate of the franchise’s most prominent characters.

X of Swords will run for 22 chapters across every X-Men comic series and stretches well into November of this year. X of Swords: Creation #1 will be published on September 23. You can find the full checklist below.