Doctor Strange 2 Star Xochitl Gomez Talks America Chavez's "Positive Representation"

✖

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now playing in theaters, and it's had a successful start at the box office. The movie features the return of many MCU fan favorites as well the debut of Xochitl Gomez as the beloved comics character, America Chavez. Gomez has been talking about her Marvel journey and playing the role at only 14-years-old. During a recent chat with PEOPLE, Gomez explained why her character is important representation for both teens and Latinas.

"What's really amazing about her is that in the MCU version of America, she's 14 years old and I was 14 when I shot it," Gomez explained. "So [I was literally] playing my age and that's a really big deal because [a lot] of teens don't get to feel represented because [there are] 20-year-olds playing 15-year-olds." She added, "What I also loved [about playing America] is that she's resilient and she is charismatic ... Even though literally, the entire world is against her, she's hopeful and you want to root for her. That's a really positive representation for Latinas and teens."

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness director, Sam Raimi, recently spoke to Empire Magazine about how Chavez is an important part of the film.

"Strange is still learning about the Multiverse," Raimi explained. "And here's a character that can actually travel through it. He's such a know-it-all all the time, and to have to learn from a kid probably smarts."

"I think when people see the movie, much like it is in life, it is not any one thing that defines any one character," Kevin Feige added in a press conference. "As Xochitl said, she's a 14-year-old girl figuring out this very traumatic element of her life, which is not the LGBTQ issue, it's the fact that she keeps being tossed around the Multiverse multiple, multiple times. Being truthful to that and showcasing that, and that is not what the movie is about, but it is an important part of the character she becomes in the comics. We wanted to touch upon that."

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness also stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Karl Mordo.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now playing in theatres.