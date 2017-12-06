‘Mary Poppins’ Redone With ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’s Yondu

Yondu’s declaration of “I’m Mary Poppins, y’all!” may arguably have been the best line in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, leading to memes, fan petitions for Michael Rooker to have a cameo in Mary Poppins Returns, and even a pretty amazing custom Funko Pop. Now, though, Yondu fans are getting the one mashup they’ve been waiting for.

The folks behind How It Should Have Ended have taken the time to reimagine Disney’s 1964 classic Mary Poppins with Rooker’s Yondu in place of Julie Andrews as the titular character. While that might sound a little weird, the end result is the Mary Poppins we never knew we needed. Check it out above.

As you can see, the two-and-a-half-minute video does a surprisingly good job merging Yondu from Guardians into the Disney movie, presenting the Ravager in an endearing light as the nanny for the Banks children while still staying true to who Yondu is. There’s a great moment in the video where Yondu appears to measure up young Michael Banks and finds him “skinny, good for thieving” much to the child’s shock.

The “I’m Mary Poppins, y’all” line became instantly iconic but as Rooker explained at Salt Lake Comic Con back in September, the line wasn’t improvised. It was in the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 script, but it was his delivery that made it so popular.

“You know, that does seem like that’s improvised but it’s not,” Rooker said. “James Gunn wrote that line. And I was the genius that made it sound real. Don’t get me wrong, James Gunn was genius in writing the line but, you know, I have to stand up for the actors.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is currently available on Blu-ray and DVD. Mary Poppins Returns, starring Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda, will open Christmas Day 2018.