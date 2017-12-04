‘Thor: Ragnarok’: Zachary Levi Reveals His Last Line Was Cut

Thor: Ragnarok spelled the end for the Asgard’s Warriors Three, but actor Zachary Levi reveals there was originally a bit more to that scene than what was left in the film’s theatrical cut.

Speaking a Heroes and Villains Fest San Jose 2017, Levi explained what happened to his character, Fandral the Dashing.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“For those of you who have watched the movie, you see that Cate Blanchett comes out and she very just willy-nilly throws some knives of demonic purpose, I don’t know, they’re evil knives impaling both me and Volstagg, killing us instantly,” Levi said, recapping the events of Thor: Ragnarok for the audience. “The end.”

In the film, Fandral doesn’t even get a word of dialogue in, but Levi says he did film Fandral’s final words.

“What is on the cutting room floor is me charging at Hela and getting impaled and going ‘For Asgard,’” Levi revealed. “No s#!t, I had my last line, my last words in the Marvel Universe were ‘For Asgard.’ Cutting room floor.”

“I loved being in the Marvel Universe, but I wish I could do more” @ZacharyLevi talks about his character’s fate in Thor: Ragnarok #HVFF San Jose pic.twitter.com/o7xrlpVgw2 — Heroes & Villains (@heroesfanfest) December 4, 2017

While Fandral’s last line was cut from the film, Skurge (Karl Urban) did shout the same last battle cry before plunging back into battle to defend the Asgardians refugees escaping their home who were being followed by Hela’s army of the dead

Levi was unavailable to play Fandral in the original Thor due to schedule conflicts, meaning he only played the character in Thor: The Dark World before being cut down in Ragnarok. Levi admits he was disappointed that his time as a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe was cut so short.

“And when I shot that it was a bummer,” Levi said. “I loved being in the Marvel Universe, but I wish I could do more.”

Levi will have a starring role in a different superhero movie universe, the DC Extended Universe, when he plays the titular role in Warner Bros’ Shazam.

Thor: Ragnarok is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include; Black Panther on February 16, 2018, Avengers: Infinity War on May 4, 2018, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.