Vanessa Kirby Confirms She's Returning for Mission: Impossible Sequels

The Mission: Impossible series may have had its ups and downs over the decades, but the series is arguably hotter than ever, with the upcoming seventh and eighth entries into the series enlisting an impressive cast, as actress Vanessa Kirby recently confirmed that she will be returning to the franchise to reprise her Mission: Impossible - Fallout role of Alanna Mitsopolis. While some members of the films' cast have been confirmed through exciting social media posts, Kirby subtly revealed during an interview with Glamour that, having finished shooting her most recent film, she heads into training for the Mission: Impossible sequels.

"I was really tired, I just got in from Canada and I was dying, I was dyinggg!" Kirby shared with the magazine about her appearance at the BAFTAs. "I felt like a dishcloth. I just wrapped filming a movie (Pieces of a Woman) about a couple who lose a baby with Shia LaBeouf who is now one of my best friends - I love him so much. It was extremely intense and very dark so going into training for Mission: Impossible is slightly going to release it all."

Kirby will star alongside Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Rebecca Ferguson, Pom Klementieff, Nicholas Hoult, and Shea Whigham. Christopher McQuarrie, who made his directorial debut in the franchise with Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation, is helming both sequels.

Given the staggering action of the franchise, knowing that the two sequels are filming back-to-back leaves us to speculate about the intensity of the action. McQuarrie recently revealed that cracking the story for the two films only took place earlier this year.

“I figured out the story about four weeks ago,” the filmmaker shared with the Empire podcast. "What happens is that over the course of a year while you are developing story arcs for the characters, what we focused on was the emotional story arcs of the characters, and action scenes we were thinking about doing, and scouting all over the world, and you're moving resources around. I really only need to know what the gear is when we get there, I'm concerned less about what the characters are going to say than what they're wearing and what they're driving and making sure that they don't drive into each other unintentionally. And so about a month ago I moved one essential piece of the puzzle .... and suddenly I was able to outline the entire movie in eight minutes.”

Mission: Impossible 7 is set to land in theaters in July of 2021 and Mission: Impossible 8 debuts in August of 2022.

