Oscars 2020 In Memoriam Starts With Kobe Bryant, Ends With Kirk Douglas

The 92nd annual Academy Awards took place on Sunday night, honoring everything that happened within the past year of film. The iconic award show always takes a few moments to pay tribute to those who have passed away over the past year, with the help of an "In Memoriam" segment. This year's proceedings included a pretty poignant tribute to those celebrities, including quite a lot of familiar faces. You can check out the segment in the link above.

In the days leading up to the ceremony, questions began to raise about whether or not Kobe Bryant, who passed away in a helicopter crash on January 26th, would be included in the In Memoriam. While Bryant was best known for his career in the NBA, he became an Oscar winner himself in the Best Animated Short Film category, with the film Dear Basketball. As producer Stephanie Allain said in a press conference leading up to the event, Bryant definitely would be "embraced" in the segment.

“I think what’s really appropriate is that Kobe was part of the film community, and as such, he will be embraced within the In Memoriam section,” Allain explained (via the Los Angeles Times).

Variety also confirmed that actor Kirk Douglas will be included in the segment after the actor died at the age of 103 last week. According to their reporting, Douglas' passing resulted in some "last-minute edits" to the segment.

Other notable celebrities who passed away within the past year include Doris Day, Peter Fonda, Rip Torn, Boyz in the Hood and Shaft director John Singleton, Beverly Hills, 90210 and Riverdale star Luke Perry, Do the Right Thing's Danny Aiello, and Lolita's Sue Lyon.

