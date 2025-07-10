Red Sonja Finally Debuts in Bloody First Trailer

It’s been a long road back to the big screen for Red Sonja, but after years of starts and stops along the way, the time has finally arrived for Red Sonja’s theatrical return. Today, Samuel Goldwyn Films debuted the first trailer for Red Sonja (via EW), and as you can see in the video below, the first footage embraces both the brutal and fantastical elements from the comics. Matilda Lutz is bringing the iconic character to life this time around, and while there will be a number of other characters and opponents in the mix throughout the course of the film, Red Sonja is unquestionably its star. You can check out the full trailer in the video below.

The trailer begins with a massacre that Red Sonja seeks vengeance for, and though she is captured, it’s clear that nothing and no one will stand in her way of getting payback. Throughout the course of the trailer, we see Red Sonja fighting against a host of soldiers in the arena in her trademark chainmail bikini, which is also part of a comedic moment at the very end of the trailer. That said, that seems to be one of the few moments of levity in the first footage.

At other points, Red Sonja is taking on more guards and soldiers, as well as sparring against one of Draygan’s most lethal allies. The stakes are raised considerably when Red Sonja has to face off against a massive Cyclops, but even then, she seems more than up for the challenge.

This will be the character’s second time in theaters as the original film starring Brigitte Nielsen debuted in 1985. The character would get a second chance when Robert Rodriguez tried to revive the property in 2008, and Rose McGowan was set to play the lead role at the time, though the project never materialized.

Red Sonja would sort of be in limbo for a while until 2011’s Conan the Barbarian reboot, but even though a Red Sonja film was rumored to be happening around the same time, that never ended up happening, which likely wasn’t helped by the underperformance of the Conan film at the box office. Then in 2018, it was reported that Bryan Singer was working on a Red Sonja film, but that would also end up by the wayside. Finally, in 2021, this version of the film shifted into drive, leading us to the film’s release later this year.

Red Sonja is directed by M.J. Bassett and stars Matilda Lutz, Martyn Ford, Robert Sheehan, Wallis Day, Michael Bisping, Philip Winchester, Trevor Eve, Luca Pasqualino, and Rhona Mitra. The official description reads, “Captured. Chained. Forced to fight for survival. Red Sonja must battle her way through the blood-soaked pits of a tyrant’s empire and rally an army of outcasts to reclaim her freedom and take down Dragan and his ruthless bride, Dark Annisia.”

Red Sonja will hit theaters on August 15th and will then launch on digital platforms on August 29th.

What did you think of the first trailer for Red Sonja? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things movies and Red Sonja with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!