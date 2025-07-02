The Sequel to One of the Best-Loved Comedies of the 2000s Is Finally Happening

“Gird your loins!” The Devil Wears Prada 2 is officially in production. Announced this week on 20th Century Studios’ X account, the follow-up to the beloved comedy The Devil Wears Prada is officially in production. While the video remains intentionally vague, the studio still made a very fitting announcement with a video depicting two red stilettos with pitchforks for heels. While the camera swirled around the two shoes, iconic lines from the first movie played like, “Can you please spell Gabbana?” and the devil herself, Miranda Priestly’s, famous tagline, “That’s all.” Despite the video being just a tease, The Devil Wears Prada 2 marks a major step forward for the highly anticipated sequel, which was announced last year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Based on the best-selling novel, The Devil Wears Prada follows journalist Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway), who gets a job assisting one of the biggest names in publishing, Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep), the Editor-in-Chief of the fictional Runway magazine. Sachs is a fish out of water at first in the world of high fashion and Miranda’s impossible demands, but with help from fellow assistant Emily Charlton (Emily Blunt) and colleague Nigel (Stanley Tucci), Andy learns to play the cutthroat professional game so well that she no longer recognizes herself. The film ends with Andy quitting her position at Runway and returning to her true passion of news journalism.

The Devil Wears Prada 2. Now in production. 👠👠 pic.twitter.com/ecVle3oaB8 — 20th Century Studios (@20thcentury) June 30, 2025

The Devil Wears Prada was a total commercial and critical success when it was released in 2006. The film grossed over $326 million internationally, made the careers of Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt, plus earned two Oscar nominations — one for Streep’s portrayal of Miranda Priestly, the other for Costume Design. Since then, it’s quickly been enshrined as one of the best comedies of the 2000s and a common cultural reference. Miranda Priestly is a fictional character, but she’s one of the very real yardsticks millennials use to measure how difficult their bosses are.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Brings Together the Original Cast at a Timely Moment

A rare feat in sequels, all of The Devil Wears Prada‘s A-list actors are returning for the second film — Streep as Priestly, Hathaway as Sachs, Blunt as Charlton, and Tucci as Nigel. Oscar winner Kenneth Branagh (Oppenheimer) joins the cast as Priestly’s husband, a character who was mentioned but never seen in the first film. Director David Frankel, writer Aline Brosh McKenna, and producer Wendy Finerman are also back to bring The Devil Wears Prada 2 to the screen. Set to release 20 years after the original, the official description teases the sequel will follow “Miranda Priestly’s struggle against Emily Charlton, her former assistant turned rival executive, as they compete for advertising revenue amidst declining print media while Miranda nears retirement.”

Pitting the endearingly acerbic and witty Emily Charlton against the aloof and silently deadly Miranda Priestly won’t just make for one hell of an entertaining film, it also comes at a particularly relevant moment. The battles between Baby Boomers and Gen X/Millennials, especially for positions of leadership, have gone on for years and Devil Wears Prada 2’s version of the fight will undoubtedly be fiercely funny and impeccably. Moreover, Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour, the purported inspiration for Priestly’s character, just announced that she’ll be stepping down from her position at Vogue mere days ago. As the fashion speculates what comes next for their industry without Wintour to lead it, it seems The Devil Wears Prada 2 started rolling cameras not a moment too soon.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 will hit theaters May 1, 2026.