Colin Trevorrow Shares Scale Model Sets From Jurassic World

Last week, Colin Trevorrow joined Instagram and announced that production for Jurassic World: Dominion has begun. Since the announcement, the director has been fairly active on the social media site, posting set photos and pointing out that "everyone matters" on set. The director is returning to helm Jurassic World: Dominion after stepping back for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, which was directed by J. A. Bayona. That means it's been five years since the filmmaker's first movie in the franchise, Jurassic World, hit theaters. Now that Trevorrow is on Instagram, he's starting to share some throwback photos from the 2015 movie. The director's latest posts show some neat scale models that were used during production.

“Five years ago. Forced perspective of our scale model in Hawaii,” Trevorrow wrote. “All the best technology,” he wrote in the second post. Many people commented on the posts: “Omg I'm thrilled! Matchbox sized,” @baptistecoudertreviews wrote. “Ahhhhh the old Indominus paddock,” @the_red_hood_88 pointed out. “Remember, we need an art book of this trilogy,” @abraxasdraconius requested. “You’ll get it. Collab with JA Bayona,” Trevorrow replied. You can check out the scale models in the posts below:

View this post on Instagram Five years ago. Forced perspective of our scale model in Hawaii. A post shared by Colin Trevorrow (@colin.trevorrow) on Mar 4, 2020 at 9:28pm PST

View this post on Instagram All the best technology. A post shared by Colin Trevorrow (@colin.trevorrow) on Mar 5, 2020 at 6:34am PST

There are tons of exciting people involved with Jurassic World: Dominion, including the latest franchise leads Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt. The movie will also see the return of Jurassic Park stars Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum, and feature Jake Johnson and Omar Sy, who appeared in Jurassic World but not Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. The new movie is also set to feature franchise newcomers DeWanda Wise, Mamoudou Athie, and Dichen Lachman. Recently, BD Wong teased his villainous return after appearing in the last two films. Trevorrow recently broke down how and why they finally decided to get the original gang back together, and why it didn't happen sooner.

“We’d have had to come up with a reason why Ellie, Malcolm and Grant all went to the theme park on the exact same day it broke down – again,” Trevorrow said regarding their absence in the first film. “The next film allows the legacy characters to be a part of the story in an organic way. Emily Carmichael and I call it Jurassic Park VI because it is."

“You start asking the most basic questions: who are these people now?" Trevorrow said. "What do they make of the new world they’re living in, and how do they feel about being part of its history? Ultimately it will be in collaboration with the actors. They know and love these characters. We’ll do it together.”

Jurassic World: Dominion hits theaters on June 11th, 2021.

