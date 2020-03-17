Every Movie That Has Been Given an Early On-Demand Release Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Due to the spreading of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States, movie studios are scrambling to figure out how best to bring their films to the fans, and how to make as much money as possible to recoup the losses they'll be facing. Some movies are being delayed until later this year, or even early 2021. Others have been given very early on-demand release dates, allowing fans to watch them at home, since most movie theaters are closed for the foreseeable future.

A few studios have already started moving their newer movies to on-demand platforms, including Disney, Universal, and Warner Bros. Some of these moves have seen films get their VOD dates pushed up by a couple of weeks, some have been moved to streaming services much earlier than expected, and some are even getting full digital releases.

It can be hard to keep track of which movies are going to be released early and when, so we've created a quick guide to help out. Below is a list of every movie that has been handed and early VOD release in the wake of the coronavirus. We will continue updating the list as more movies are given digital releases, so be sure to bookmark this one and keep checking back for more info.

Let's start with the most talked about movie of the last few months, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which is now available to own digitally.