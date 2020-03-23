Netflix Releases First Trailer for New Animated Movie The Willoughbys

:heavy_multiplication_x:

While Netflix has been churning out original content for some time now, the streaming giant has only been releasing its own animated feature films for the last few months. November saw the release of Klaus, the award-winning holiday film from Despicable Me creator Sergio Pablos. Not long after that came the French animation I Lost My Body. Both of Netflix's first two animated films were nominated for Best Animated Feature at the Academy Awards, and the streamer is hoping to keep that success rolling with the release of its next animated adventure, The Willoughbys.

Based on the beloved children's book by Lois Lowry, The Willoughbys is a new film about a group of siblings who realize that their parents don't really care to make time for them. So they hatch a plant to send their parents away, which works for a time, but ultimately brings bad news to their doorstep. Netflix released the first trailer for The Willoughbys on Monday morning, and you can watch it in the video above!

The Willoughbys features an all-star voice cast led by recording artist Alessia Cara, Will Forte, and Maya Rudolph. The cast also includes Terry Crews, Martin Short, Jane Krakowski, Sean Cullen, and Ricky Gervais. The film was directed by Kris Pearn from a script that Pearn co-wrote with Mark Stanleigh.

This new film will be Pearn's second feature as director, following 2013's Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2. Pearn also worked on films like Titan A.E., Open Season, and Surf's Up.

You can check a brief synopsis of The Willoughbys below.

"Convinced they'd be better off raising themselves, the Willoughby children hatch a sneaky plan to send their selfish parents on vacation. The siblings then embark on their own high-flying adventure to find the true meaning of family."

The Willoughbys arrives on Netflix on April 22nd.

