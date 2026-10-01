Nicolas Cage Roasts the MCU as a “Well-Funded and Glorified WWE,” But He Has a Point

Nic Cage isn’t known for being a man to mince his words – in fact, his whole brand tends to be his wild and eccentric personality, onscreen and off. However, Cage was one of the earliest ambassadors for blockbuster movies based on comic book characters (most notably Marvel’s Ghost Rider films of the 2000s), so it’s kind of ironic to hear him being so critical of the very cinematic genre he helped foster. But here we are.

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Some quotes from Nic Cage are going viral within fandom communities and getting two big reactions: some think it sounds like hate, while others believe that Mr. Cage may be right on the money with his proclamations. Read what Cage had to say about the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise today, and decide for yourself if you agree.

Nic Cage Thinks The MCU Has Become the WWE of Movies

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Nic Cage recently appeared at a Fan Expo event and spoke about what the Marvel Cinematic Universe has become after 18 years as one of pop culture’s biggest franchises. While he tried to keep it cordial, Cage did have a pretty harsh comparison to make between the actors starring in the MCU and the world of professional Wrestlers.

“The MCU is becoming a – I do say this with love. When I see these 50+, other intelligent, remarkably gifted thespians putting on these ridiculous outfits and getting ready for the fight – let’s face it, it is cutting all to the fight – it’s hard for me not to be reminded that the MCU is becoming a well-funded and glorified WWE,” Cage told the crowd.

Nic Cage calls the MCU a “well-funded and glorified WWE” at recent FanExpo pic.twitter.com/vqFFmpgg4W — ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) September 30, 2026

As stated, there were mixed reactions to Cage’s statements. Some fans agreed that “He’s 100% right. They don’t focus on STORY anymore. It’s always what’s the next big fight and next big team up.”

It certainly doesn’t help the case that recent headlines about a massive film like Avengers: Doomsday have indicated that the cast doesn’t even know the story they’re telling as they’re filming it. The Internet was quick to present the receipts from actors like Alan Cummings (X-Men’s Nightcrawler), who told SiriusXM, “In terms of the Avengers, I’m just absolutely terrified to say anything, and also, to be honest, I don’t fully understand the plot…I just really know I’m here to run around.”

However, while Cage may have a point, other fans weren’t about to ignore some glaring evidence – like the fact that Nic Cage made those Ghost Rider movies (including Spirit of Vengeance, one of the lowest-ranked comic book films of all time). Social media being as savage as it is, it wasn’t long before pictures of Nic Cage as Superman got dragged up. Cage infamously played the Man of Steel in Tim Burton’s failed attempt at a Superman movie during the late 1990s, Superman Lives. The film had a wild script written by Kevin Smith, based on the iconic “Death of Superman” story arc. But Cage’s look in the suit, and his (wig of) long, flowing hair, looked so ridiculous that the images have been burned into fans’ collective brains.

Warner Bros.

At the end of the day, even if Nic Cage is right, he’s kind of wrong. There shouldn’t be any age cap on when a “thespian” gets to put on any kind of costume (flamboyant or otherwise), or take on a “silly” role to play out an adventure or fantasy meant to stoke the imaginations of children. Maybe Cage never got the experience from his Ghost Rider role, but it would be interesting to see his reaction when any of the MCU stars walk into a hospital ward or any public event aimed at inspiring children. As Marvel actors constantly remind their critics, those “ridiculous outfits” carry so much more power and influence than you think.

Avengers: Doomsday will be in theaters on December 18th. Do you agree with Nic Cage about the state of the MCU franchise today? Let us know in the comments!