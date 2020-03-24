Bloodshot: Sony Releases First 9 Minutes Of Film

✖

In celebration of Bloodshot's home release on digital, Sony Pictures has released the first nine minutes of the Valiant Comics movie online. The film was released in theaters earlier this month but a nationwide shutdown of theater chains due to concerns over the spreading of the coronavirus. Now, the film is available for purchase via digital downloads and will be the focus of ComicBook.com's Quarantine Watch Party event on Tuesday night. Joining the Party will be Bloodshot director Dave Wilson and the movie's Dalton actor Sam Heughan, offering insight, commentary, and jokes about the film while everyone watches safely from their homes.

Based on the bestselling comic book, Vin Diesel stars in Bloodshot as Ray Garrison, a soldier recently killed in action and brought back to life as the superhero Bloodshot by the RST corporation. With an army of nanotechnology in his veins, he’s an unstoppable force –stronger than ever and able to heal instantly. But in controlling his body, the company has sway over his mind and memories, too. Now, Ray doesn’t know what’s real and what’s not – but he’s on a mission to find out.

On Tuesday night, the Quarantine Watch Party of Bloodshot will kick off at 9pm ET.

How does the Quarantine Watch Party event for Bloodshot work? Simple. At 9pm ET on Tuesday night, everybody who wishes to attend the Quarantine Watch Party simultaneously presses play on their downloaded edition of Bloodshot. Throughout the film, viewers use #QuarantineWatchParty on Twitter and Instagram so that the conversation is easy to follow from home, allowing for new friends and connections, as well as the opportunity to gain insight or laugh with a few jokes.

Wilson will be tweeting live from the official ComicBook.com Twitter account, while Hueghan will be active from his own verified account.The Quarantine Watch Party will be hosted by Comicbook.com's Brandon Davis.

Bloodshot is available for digital downloads now. ComicBook.com's Quarantine Watch Party for Bloodshot begins at 9pm ET on Tuesday night!

