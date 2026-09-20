4 Time Travel Movies That No One Talks About, But Won’t Break Your Brain From Science

If there’s one thing sci-fi time-travel movies can get wrong, it’s making the plot way too complicated with paradoxes, alternate timelines, new rules here and there, and overly complex explanations. That’s not a requirement, but it’s pretty common to come across plenty of films like that. Sometimes, though, you just want something in the genre that you can have fun with without having to rack your brain, especially since not every movie like that makes for a great experience (you could probably make a whole list of options that no one has completely figured out even after multiple rewatches). So, without having to constantly test your attention, it’s time to look at those features that can easily play around with the past, the future, and time loops to make the story more interesting while still leaving you satisfied.

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There are some pretty well-known examples like Back to the Future, Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, The Terminator, X-Men: Days of Future Past, and so on. But what about the ones that almost no one knows about and barely get mentioned? We’ve rounded up 4 amazing movies for you to discover, and you won’t regret it.

4) Safety Not Guaranteed

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Safety Not Guaranteed is the perfect option for anyone who already enjoys the genre but is getting pretty tired of coming across stories that are so elaborate they seem to require a physics degree just to understand how the time travel works. Here, we meet Darius (Aubrey Plaza), a young journalist who starts investigating a newspaper ad placed by Kenneth (Mark Duplass), a man looking for someone to join him on a trip through time. And that leaves us with one big question: did he really build a time machine, or is he just an eccentric guy who believes he has discovered something impossible? There’s no rush to answer that either, because that’s part of what makes the movie so much fun.

Here, you can forget about explanations involving paradoxes, rules, or scientific theories, since the film is more interested in exploring people who desperately wish they could go back in time and do things differently. And Darius has her own reasons for becoming interested in Kenneth, which makes the investigation just as compelling as the actual time-travel question. Safety Not Guaranteed is a funny and touching movie (more than it might seem at first), and it may not appeal to anyone looking for every detail and the most sensible explanation possible. However, it’s a great experience for anyone willing to embrace something quirky and emotionally sincere.

3) Frequency

image courtesy of new line cinema

If you’re a fan of the 2000s, you’ve probably heard of Frequency, but even so, it still tends to get overlooked. In theory, its premise sounds complicated, but the movie keeps it pretty simple: in 1999, John Sullivan (Jim Caviezel) finds out that he can talk over the radio with his father, Frank (Dennis Quaid), who is in 1969, thirty years in the past. And since Frank died when John was still a kid, the two realize they have an opportunity they never had before and start trying to change the past — first to save Frank’s life and then to stop a series of crimes that also starts affecting the present. It’s a creative idea that you don’t come across very often when it comes to time-travel features.

It may require you to suspend your disbelief a little to fully enjoy it, but it’s nothing so crazy that it makes the film fall apart. In fact, a lot of people who have seen Frequency really love it. Basically, the logic is: change the past, and the present changes along with it; the father-son relationship is at the heart of the whole story; and the suspense comes from finding out just how much they can mess with history without making everything worse. It’s a potentially confusing sci-fi idea turned into a family thriller that’s actually pretty easy to follow.

2) Beyond the Infinite Two Minutes

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Beyond the Infinite Two Minutes is barely talked about (if it’s talked about at all) and has one of the best time-travel premises of the last few years. This is a Japanese movie centered around Kato (Kazunari Tosa), the owner of a small café, who realizes the monitor in his apartment is showing images of what will happen two minutes into the future. So, when he and his friends discover that a second screen allows them to see the past, they start talking to their two-minute-into-the-future selves and experimenting with everything they can do with that information. It’s such a basic idea that you could easily think the story would run out of steam pretty quickly, but the script finds some very clever ways to keep things interesting.

The characters start acting based on what they’ve just seen, which changes what their future selves will see, and the situation gets more chaotic as it goes. Still, it’s very hard to get lost as the movie never abandons its central concept: just remember that one screen shows the future and the other shows the past. That’s where Beyond the Infinite Two Minutes really delivers — and it delivers even more than many blockbusters manage to do with huge budgets. It’s an intelligent feature without trying too hard to show off or making itself complicated just to seem smart. Give it a chance, and you might be pleasantly surprised (you may even end up recommending it to someone else).

1) The Fare

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Out of all the films on this list, The Fare might be the one that deserves to be at the top of the list of under-the-radar genre picks, because, honestly, finding someone talking about it is really rare (maybe because it’s an indie movie). The story follows Harris (Gino Anthony Pesi), a taxi driver who picks up a passenger named Penny (Brinna Kelly) during a night on the job. But after a conversation that initially seems unimportant, Penny disappears, and Harris realizes he has gone back to the moment she got into the cab. So, the ride starts all over again, and he gets stuck repeating the same events without understanding how to break the cycle. And this could turn into a big puzzle about timelines, right? But that’s not where the movie puts its focus.

The idea behind The Fare is to have Harris figure out what’s happening while also trying to understand the woman who keeps getting into his taxi. It’s similar to what Groundhog Day does, but with a more supernatural direction. As the repetitions continue, the relationship between the two becomes important. It’s different from other movies that use this structure to teach the protagonist a lesson, make you keep track of which version of the character belongs to which reality, or simply make it funny by watching him lose his mind. The goal here is to make you appreciate the story more than the time-travel element itself (besides, the twist is pretty good). Overall, it’s a truly enjoyable experience.