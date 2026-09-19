Resident Evil Pulls Two Monsters From Video Games That Aren’t Even in the Franchise, But They’re Terrifying

Zach Cregger brought back Resident Evil with a new movie that is unlike anything that came before. While none of the movies really adapted what was in the games, other than just bringing in random characters throughout the films, this movie has practically nothing to do with the games at all. Instead, this film starts outside of Raccoon City and features a medical courier sent to Raccoon City to deliver a package to the hospital. Once he hits a woman while driving through the snowy roads, he ends up running for his life from creatures unlike anything he ever could have imagined. All these creatures fit in perfectly with the Resident Evil monsters, but two of them are actually pulled from different games entirely.

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The monster chasing after Bryan (Austin Abrams) is just like the monster from the video game Inside, and a monster he faces in the hospital elevator shaft is clearly influenced by one from Left 4 Dead.

The Main Resident Evil Monster Is Similar to the Huddle From Inside

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Resident Evil has little to do with the video games, but it ironically feels more like a video game than any other movie in the series. The lead character is Bryan, a guy who is completely unequipped to deal with the monsters he is about to face. From the time he hits a woman who walks in front of his car, he is running for his life as she starts trying to kill him, and then she ends up merging with a man whom Bryan has killed in self-defense when he finds a house, looking for help. By merging, tendrils from her dead body connect to tendrils from the man’s dead body, and it combines them into one giant creature resembling a giant twine of body parts.

There is really nothing like this in the Resident Evil video game series, but there is something just like it in the video game called Inside. Released in 2016, Inside is a puzzle-platform horror game that starts with a young man who explores the world around him and figures out the mystery of what is happening while humans, animals, and monsters alike chase after him. It sounds just like the new Resident Evil movie. The game then ends when the young man enters a chamber and finds a monstrous mass of human bodies known as the Huddle. It then pulls the young man into it, and he becomes one with the Huddle. The game ends with the Huddle rolling down a forest hill and into the sunlight.

The monster in Resident Evil starts off as one woman trying to kill Bryan and then turns into a twine of body parts that rolls along, the same as the Huddle from Inside. By the time Bryan reaches the hospital, the monstrous being has killed more people and is getting bigger and bigger, with more body parts sticking out, as it pursues him relentlessly. While this monster never catches Bryan and engulfs him, it is just like the Huddle in every other conceivable way.

The Elevator Monster Is Influenced by Left 4 Dead’s Boomer

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There is another moment in Resident Evil where Bryan is taking the package (the missing ingredient for a cure for the outbreak) to the highest floors of the Raccoon City Hospital. Since the hospital took a beating, he is advised to take the stairs. After four floors, Bryan is exhausted, gives up, and decides to take an elevator. This is a mistake because soon the top of the elevator is hit with acid. When Bryan looks up, he sees a monster on a floor above him, and this creature vomits acid, which eats away at anything it touches, destroying the elevator.

Once again, this is from a different video game. This is clearly influenced by Left 4 Dead and the monsters called the Boomer and the Spitter. The Boomer is a fat, grotesque creature. The mutation causes it to produce immense quantities of bile, which it instinctively tries to vomit on the survivors. The Spitter actually spits out mutated bile acid. The monster in Resident Evil looks like the Boomer and spits acid like the Spitter. In the case of the monster in Resident Evil, it is enough to completely decimate an entire elevator car. Again, this is not a monster from the Resident Evil video games and is influenced by a very different game.

While this influence clearly comes from different games, these monsters still fit perfectly into the Resident Evil world. They are very similar to the Resident Evil 4 and Resident Evil 5 parasites, which the infection in this movie clearly uses. In all the games, there are disgusting creatures that live in the realm of body horror, and the first dog that attacks Bryan is pulled directly from the games. The little girl and the rat man are also something anyone would expect to see in the video games. As for the acid-vomiting man and the ball of humans, they fit perfectly with anything that the games offered, proving Zach Cregger knew exactly what he was doing with his Resident Evil adaptation.