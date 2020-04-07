Extraction: Netflix Releases First Trailer for New Chris Hemsworth Movie

:heavy_multiplication_x:

Chris Hemsworth has reunited with the minds behind Avengers: Endgame for his next film, an action thriller called Extraction. Fortunately for everyone stuck at home, this new project is a Netflix original film, so it will be released around the globe on the popular streaming service. Extraction isn't set for its Netflix debut until later this morning, but the streamer has just unveiled the first trailer for the new action flick, so you can start getting excited for what Hemsworth and the Russo Brothers have in store. Check out the trailer in the video above!

Hemsworth stars in the film as a mercenary named Tyler Rake, a man with a dark and emotional past. He's sent into the middle of a drug war to rescue the kidnapped son of an international crime lord, and nothing seems to go his way throughout the entire mission. The film was directed by longtime stund coordinator Sam Hargrave.

Extraction is Hargrave's feature directorial debut, but he's no stranger to big budgets and action thrills, having served as the stunt coordinator and second unit director on Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. He was also Chris Evans' stunt double for multiple Marvel Studios films. In fact, Extraction is much more of a Marvel Cinematic reunion than folks may realize. The script was written by Endgame co-director Joe Russo, who is producing the film alongside his brother and directing partner Anthony Russo. Extraction also stars David Harbour and Derek Luke. The former is set to play Red Guardian in the upcoming Black Widow solo film, while the latter played Gabe Jones, one of the Howling Commandos in Captain America: The First Avenger.

You can read the official synopsis for Extraction below.

"Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) is a fearless black market mercenary with nothing left to lose when his skills are solicited to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord. But in the murky underworld of weapons dealers and drug traffickers, an already deadly mission approaches the impossible, forever altering the lives of Rake and the boy. An action-packed, edge-of-your-seat thriller directed by Sam Hargrave, EXTRACTION is an AGBO Films and TGIM Films, Inc. production, produced by Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Mike Larocca, Chris Hemsworth, Eric Gitter, and Peter Schwerin."

What do you think of the first trailer for Extraction? Let us know in the comments!

Extraction will arrive on Netflix on April 24th.

