Marvel Studios, Pixar, Lucasfilm, and More Reveal Amazing Disney Easter Eggs

By Nicole Drum

It's Easter weekend this weekend, but due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic traditional Easter Egg hunts all over the country aren't exactly taking place as they ordinarily would. However, just because people will be staying home and practicing social distancing doesn't mean the hunt is over -- at least not when it comes to Easter Eggs in movies. Movies of all sorts are full of little nods and references fans may not have caught when watching the first time around and now various parts of the Walt Disney family of companies are using those hidden details to have a movie Easter Egg hunt all their own.

On Twitter, Walt Disney Studios, Pixar, Disney Animation, Marvel Studios, Star Wars, Blue Sky Studios, and 20th Century Studios each offered up images from various films and invited fans to spot the Easter Egg. In some of the posts, the studio simply offered up a clue as to what fans should be looking for while in others -- as was the case with Star Wars -- they offered up a little known fact about that film's hidden detail. The resulting thread is a fun look at some beloved movies and while not all of the Easter Eggs are easy to spot, that's part of the fun.

Read on to check out the movie Easter Eggs for yourself and let us know what you think in the comments below.

Walt Disney Studios

There's a secret Mickey Mouse tucked away somewhere on the map in Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End. Can you spot him?

Pixar

Here's an easy one. Do you spot the "timeless pal" in Toy Story?

Disney Animation

Does Baymax have a Kakamora cousin? It sure looks like it. Can you spot it in this Moana still?

Marvel Studios

This one is just epic. Avengers: Endgame has a beautiful visual callback to Iron Man, as is highlighted by this Easter Egg reveal from Marvel Studios. The red gloves a part of their Quantum suits combined with the positioning of their hands appeared on-screen as an homage to the arc reactor Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) formerly used to power his earliest suits.

Star Wars

This one is a double Easter Egg! Finn's stormtrooper number is a reference to Star Wars: A New Hope while the specific part of A New Hope that it references is itself a nod to a film that influenced George Lucas.

Blue Sky Studios

This one is is an Easter Egg that has many fans stumped, but look carefully at the background of this still from Spies in Disguise. No bull, it has a connection to Ferdinand.

20th Century Studios

This one is all about the details. Look carefully at the corners in these end credits from The Greatest Showman and you'll find a really sweet nod to Wolverine (James Mangold directed both The Wolverine and Logan.)

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.

