Tom Hardy Does Another Funny Voice in the Capone Trailer and the Internet Loves It

Earlier today director Josh Trank (the infamous filmmaker behind the 2015 reboot of Fantastic Four) debuted the official trailer for his new film Capone, based on the infamous American gangster and starring none other than Tom Hardy as the titular character. A notable trend throughout Hardy's filmography as an actor is that he has a fondness for doing...peculiar voices. From Venom and The Revenant to The Dark Knight Rises and Legend there are a number of examples in his career that don't overlap with how ridiculous the voice sounds in the final product. To the delight of many, Hardy has once again chosen a very odd voice for Capone.

It would be reductive to call Hardy's Capone voice as "atypical gangster" but he does carry all the mannerisms that one might expect from a caricature of mob bosses for a movie. Needless to say, fans are having a fit over Hardy's latest vocal exercise and have taken to Twitter to talk about it. We've collected the best reactions to Hardy's latest voice below! Three things are certain in life: death, taxes, and Tom Hardy doing a wacky voice.

Capone, originally titled "Fonzo," is scheduled to be released on May 12th (presumably through ON Demand or streaming platforms) with Hardy joined by co-stars Linda Cardellini, Matt Dillon, Kyle MacLachlan, Jack Lowden, Noel Fisher, and Kathrine Marducci. Its synopsis reads: "The film centers on Al Capone after his 11-year sentence at the United States Penitentiary, Atlanta, as he suffers from syphilis."