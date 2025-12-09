$1.9 Billion Sci-Fi Franchise Being Revived Should Finally Mean the Wildest Crossover Movie Happens

When a studio decides to resurrect a franchise, especially considering that not long ago they tried a spin-off, it’s normal for a mix of doubt and cautious optimism to surface — after all, the franchise is iconic and has become a modern classic everyone knows. But this time, the vibe is different, because it reminds us of an idea that popped up years ago and now, with this revival, has a real chance of happening: imagine a crossover between a ’90s classic and one of the most brilliant comedies of the 2010s. At first, it sounds absurd given the gap between them, but it actually makes a lot of sense story-wise. And honestly, this is the kind of idea that could easily save a franchise trying to make a big comeback.

If you’re a Men in Black fan, you know exactly what this is about. Years ago, the idea came up to merge this franchise with none other than the 21 Jump Street film series. In theory, these are two completely different stories, but somehow, they almost collided in what would have been one of Hollywood’s boldest moves. On one hand, MIB has always been about secret agents dealing with aliens hiding on Earth while following insane protocols to keep everything in order — a mix of comedy, action, and sci-fi that works because it balances serious and ridiculous moments. On the other, 21 Jump Street became the ultimate satire of cop movies, with two agents who can’t act like adults getting thrown into increasingly absurd missions. The fact that someone looked at these two universes and said, “Let’s combine them,” already shows the level of creative chaos Hollywood was willing to entertain at the time.

The most frustrating part? The idea didn’t just exist — it almost happened. MIB 23 had a script (and it was praised), a logo, cast interest, and everything it needed to be that kind of movie you wouldn’t believe until you saw it. The mix seemed perfect: 21 Jump Street‘s self-aware humor could give MIB the refresh it always needed, while MIB‘s sci-fi world could take the Tatum-and-Hill duo to a whole new level of hilarity. But, as always, Hollywood shelved the one thing that actually sounded exciting. The reasons given were bureaucracy, high costs, and two universes that were hard to align. Translation: no one had the guts to go for it.

Now, years later, Sony is waking MIB up again, after Men in Black: International, with a new movie in development and Chris Bremner (the guy behind Bad Boys for Life and Ride or Die) on script. So knowing a sequel is confirmed, hopes are obviously reignited, and the question pops up: why isn’t the studio revisiting the crossover that almost happened? Should we just wait and see how the new MIB turns out first? Either way, it makes no sense to ignore the fact that this idea is still out there, remembered by fans who’ve wanted it to happen. It’s basically become a legend, especially when Tatum revealed the MIB 23 script was the best he’d ever read for a third movie.

Why the Men in Black and 21 Jump Street Crossover Still Needs to Happen

Let’s be honest: MIB desperately needs personality again. The last movie tried to change the tone, cast, and style, and it didn’t work. It was a franchise with a pedigree trying to prove it still had power, but it didn’t understand why it lost its original charm. And maybe the answer was in the very proposal the studio abandoned. MIB works best when it embraces nonsense. 21 Jump Street works best when it mocks franchise logic. Bringing them together would be almost therapeutic for the public, and honestly, for the writers too.

The most interesting part is that today’s audience is exactly in the right mood for this kind of experiment. Unexpected crossovers are trending; universe-mixing is a product. What was once risky has now become something that can turn a middling release into a real event. Also, people are tired of remakes, reboots, and generic sequels because they lack originality. But a crossover hits the sweet spot: both new and familiar.

Clearly, the new MIB movie doesn’t have a confirmed plot yet (let alone whether Will Smith will return), and expectations are sky-high. Hiring Bremner to continue the franchise is a smart move, since he proved he knows how to revive the spirit of an original story (and what really made MIB work was the first movie). But what about next? This new release could lay the groundwork for executing MIB 23. You can’t just resurrect a classic and have it come back as the same old thing. It needs attitude.

Of course, some might argue the universes don’t naturally fit. This whole thing first broke in 2014 during the Sony email hack scandal. Phil Lord, one of the creators of the Jump Street films, confirmed the project was in development, with the story centering on undercover cops Schmidt (Hill) and Janko (Tatum) joining the extraterrestrial government agency. However, it was eventually canceled, and in 2019, MIB producer Walter Parkes told Empire Magazine, “It turned out to be an impossible match-up.”

But going against that a little, that’s exactly what makes the combination so interesting. It’s not about fitting perfectly; it’s about creating friction, chaos, jokes, and surprise. It’s about combining two completely different tones and seeing what comes out of it. That’s the kind of risk Hollywood almost never takes, but when it works, it becomes an instant hit (think Deadpool & Wolverine). In this specific case, it would be the most honest way to admit that both franchises always worked best when they allowed themselves to be weird and funny.

With MIB‘s new chance ahead, there really isn’t a better time to reconsider this idea. Even if the crossover doesn’t happen immediately, the studio should at least keep the door open. If you’re reviving a sci-fi franchise that’s already made billions, it’s not enough to bring back agents, ships, and aliens — you need ideas, personality, something unexpected, and something fans genuinely want to see. After the new MIB, the story needs to move forward; you can’t stick to predictable ideas because that won’t last for long. It needs to be unpredictable. And nothing is more unpredictable than putting two incompetent cops alongside agents who erase memories with a flash. That’s exactly the kind of chaos it needs.

What do you think? Should we finally get this crossover?