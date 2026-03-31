10 Marvel Heroes the X-Men Can’t Stand

The X-Men are Marvel Comics‘ greatest team because they are more than just superheroes. They fight for the civil rights of their people, and have fought against the forces of racism and oppression for years. The team is quite different from Marvel stalwarts like the Avengers and Fantastic Four; these two teams work with the status quo, battling evil for the aggrandizement the people who try to keep the mutant race down. The heroes of Earth-616 do their best to protect the world, but so many of them ignore the plight of mutants, something the X-Men can’t stand for. Over the years, this has led to numerous battles between the group and their fellow heroes.

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Marvel heroes don’t always get along well, and that’s doubly so for the X-Men and lots of their fellow heroes. There are some heroes out there who the group can’t stand for numerous reasons. These ten Marvel heroes and the X-Men are oil and water, and the mutants don’t want to deal with them.

10) Professor X

Charles Xavier is the founder of the X-Men, but his relationship with the team has soured a lot in the 21st century. Professor X has changed a lot over the years, becoming more pragmatic and villainous, to the point that his former students are frankly tired of him and his manipulations. Many of the team’s members don’t trust the man that they would have at one time died for. He’s become persona non grata with them, especially anyone who follows Cyclops.

9) USAgent

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USAgent replaced Steve Rogers as Captain America when he fell out with the US government. John Walker is a soldier, but unlike Rogers, he’s more conservative and never questions his orders, believing the US government is always right. He’s exactly the kind of person that the X-Men don’t like to deal with. If he was ordered to, he would go after the mutants with gusto, and there’s no member of the team that respects him or would want to work with him. He hasn’t had many dealings with the team, but none of them have been positive on any level.

8) Punisher

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The Punisher is a Marvel icon, but he definitely doesn’t play well with others. Most heroes can’t really stand him at all. He’s a killer and most heroes don’t really like the to put up with his mania for punishing the wicked. The X-Men don’t have as much problem with killing as other heroes, but Punisher’s dealings with the team have never been very cordial. He usually only deals with Wolverine and the two of them have fought numerous times. The X-Men don’t really have much use for him and his fights against Wolvie have made him someone that most of them would rather smack upside the head.

7) The Avengers

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The Avengers are Marvel’s most storied team, but their dealings with the X-Men have rarely been friendly. They’ve fought each other numerous times over the years, and while things are good between them right now, there is a lot of animosity still there. The Avengers are the ultimate protectors of the status quo, and they’ve often supported the people who are trying to destroy mutants. The team has saved the Earth many times over but when it comes to helping mutants, they ignore situations that they could stop. Various X-Men have been Avengers, but that doesn’t change how much they don’t like each other.

6) Namor

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Namor is a former member of the X-Men, but that doesn’t mean he didn’t rub everyone the wrong way. The Atlantean mutant is known for his bad attitude with other heroes, and his time with the team saw him sassing everyone. He was appreciated for the power he brought to the group, but the way he treated his fellow teammates was enough to make them not enjoy the experience of being around him. Add in him trying to steal Emma Frost from Cyclops, because of course he did, and it made him into someone the team would rather not deal with.

5) Mister Fantastic

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Mister Fantastic is the smartest hero of them all, but he’s not exactly the kind of person to care about other human beings in anything other than the broadest terms, especially anyone outside of his family. Reed Richards is the type of man who thinks that every problem has a solution and works hard to find them. He’s even “solved” the problem of mutants by creating a way to take away their powers. Mister Fantastic and the X-Men have rarely had any kind of positive relationship and his creation of a “cure” for mutants has made him persona non grata with the team.

4) Hulk

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Much like the Punisher, the Hulk is a hero that most other heroes have had a problem with. However, other heroes have been helped by the Hulk over the years, so it makes up for his rampages. This isn’t the case with the X-Men. Nearly every time the team has dealt with the Jade Giant, it’s been because he was attacking them (or Wolverine). He’s never been anything but a problem for them and they are usually pretty reticent to work with him at all.

3) Deadpool

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Deadpool is an ally of the X-Men, but that doesn’t mean they like him very much. The problem that the team has with the Merc with a Mouth is the same one that every hero has with him: he’s annoying. He’s constantly talking, telling corny jokes, and basically being the most exasperating human being he can be. He loves the X-Men and has consistently tried to be a member of the various X-teams, usually X-Force, but they keep him at arm’s length because they don’t want to deal with him.

2) Spider-Man

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Spider-Man is Marvel’s most relatable hero, but that doesn’t mean everyone likes him. Much like Deadpool, Peter Parker is one of the most annoying heroes in the Marvel Universe to most others. He’s gotten better over the years, and his friendship with Wolverine has made the X-Men warm up to him, but most of them just don’t really want to deal with him. They’ll team up with him at times, and they even let him teach at the Jean Grey school, but they’d rather not have to be around him on a long term basis.

1) Scarlet Witch

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House of M almost destroyed the mutant race and one person was behind it: Scarlet Witch. She depowered the vast majority of the mutant race, committing genocide and allowing the enemies of mutantkind to almost succeed in destroying them. Scarlet Witch spent years pretending she did nothing wrong, with the Avengers backing her up, and it allowed the Apocalypse Twins to destroy the Earth because the Avengers Unity Squad couldn’t work together. She’s done things to help mutantkind since, working with Hope Summers to use the Phoenix Force to undo her “no more mutants” spell and creating the Elysium Fields for mutant souls, but most mutants don’t trust her and the X-Men stay away from her.

What heroes do you think the X-Men can’t stand? Leave a comment in the comment section below and join the conversation on the ComicBook Forums!