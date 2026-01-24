11 Years Later, This Sci-Fi Masterpiece Has Aged Perfectly (& It’s Easy To Stream)

Over the course of his career, Alex Garland has left his mark on a variety of film genres. He’s one of the main creative voices of the acclaimed 28 Days Later series, having written three installments of the seminal horror franchise. He helped make one of the most underrated comic book adaptations of the 21st century in Dredd, which bounced back from its underwhelming box office performance to become a cult favorite. Garland has also established himself as an intriguing voice in the sci-fi realm. He made a name for himself writing the underappreciated gem Sunshine, but his career reached new heights when he delivered his directorial debut: Ex Machina.

Released in 2015, Ex Machina is widely regarded as one of the century’s finest sci-fi films. It was highly praised when it first premiered (92% score on Rotten Tomatoes), and it’s only gotten better with age. It’s hard to believe that more than a decade has passed since Ex Machina hit the scene, and it’s a testament to how expertly crafted it is that it has more than stood the test of time. With the film now available to stream on HBO Max, there’s never been a better opportunity to revisit Ex Machina and marvel in what makes it so special.

Ex Machina Is an Even Better Sci-Fi Masterpiece Now

Image Courtesy of A24

For the uninitiated, Ex Machina tells the story of Caleb (Domhnall Gleeson), a coder who works at a high-profile tech company, who wins a competition to spend time with the company’s CEO Nathan (Oscar Isaac) and take part in an experiment that could change the world. Nathan has designed a life-like AI named Ava (Alicia Vikander), and it becomes Caleb’s job to have conversations with Ava and see how human she really is. With a premise like that, Ex Machina is even more relevant now than it was 10 years ago. Real-world technology has continued to evolve and AI is a prevalent aspect of our daily lives, so the themes and narrative of Ex Machina are eerily prescient (especially since AI companions and chatbots have become a thing).

Garland has since followed up Ex Machina with well-reviewed films like Annihilation, Civil War, and Warfare, but he arguably hasn’t topped his first directorial effort. The tight, focused story is consistently engaging, raising fascinating questions and giving the audience plenty of food for thought. Garland received a Best Original Screenplay nomination at the Oscars, and it’s easy to see why, as Ex Machina is a brilliantly constructed tale that keeps the audience on edge while also exploring heady topics. Beyond that, Ex Machina is also an amazing example of a director making the most of limited resources. The film’s budget was just $15 million, but Garland maximized that. Ex Machina won the Oscar for Best Visual Effects, proving you don’t need hundreds of millions of dollars to bring sci-fi concepts to life. There are lessons here studios can learn regarding craftsmanship, because Ex Machina delivers on all fronts of technical filmmaking.

It helps that Garland had a great eye for casting. The main trio of Ex Machina are all at the top of their games. As the world was waiting to see them in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Gleeson and Isaac stand out portraying very different kinds of characters. Both showcase their impressive range; Gleeson excels as a socially awkward computer programmer who can’t help but become genuinely infatuated with the work he’s doing. Isaac is as great as ever playing a hard-edged, narcissistic genius (who also has great dance moves). They carry a lot of the film on their shoulders, fleshing out a captivating dynamic for audiences to invest in. Their back and forths are always memorable to watch.

Of course, no conversation about Ex Machina can be complete without mentioning the incredible work done by Vikander. The actress won an Oscar for The Danish Girl the year Ex Machina was released, but it’s safe to say this was her best performance of 2015. Ava immediately became a new sci-fi icon thanks to Vikander’s turn as a robot learning what it means to be human. It’s an archetype fans of the genre are familiar with, but Ava is such a rich character with numerous layers that she captures viewers’ attention every time she’s on screen. Vikander was perfect for this role, strikingly crafting a well-rounded character who serves as a cautionary tale for scientific geniuses. When viewed through the lens of the context of today, one can only hope people will heed the message of Ex Machina.

