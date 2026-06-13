12 Years Later, Star Wars Finally Introduces an Awesome Cut Bounty Hunter Ship

The Mandalorian and Grogu may not have had the reception that Disney, Lucasfilm, and fans were hoping for or perhaps even expecting, but it wouldn’t be true to say the entire film was a wash. As has been mentioned in even some of the most scathing reviews, The Mandalorian and Grogu was plenty of fun to watch, and it was a safe but still enjoyable (if expectations were tempered) return to the big screen for the galaxy far, far away after seven years.

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There were also various things that The Mandalorian and Grogu did offer fans. For one, it brought some of Star Wars’ most beloved characters back for an epic—if self-contained—story, and it proved that Star Wars movies and TV shows can push forward with next to no connection to the Jedi, the Sith, and the Skywalkers. However, among the movie’s many details were also a host of Easter eggs, fun callbacks, and even some resurrected ideas. In terms of the latter, the movie brought back one very cool bounty hunter ship that was cut 12 years ago.

The Mandalorian and Grogu Brought Back Embo’s Guillotine

Although the Hutt Twins were the movie’s primary villains, yet another antagonist (and really an even scarier one) was the bounty hunter Embo. Star Wars fans who stick strictly to the movies may not have recognized this character, but he was actually introduced in the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars, which came out a few years after Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith.

Embo therefore actually has a fairly significant history in Star Wars, and in addition to bringing him back after several years, The Mandalorian and Grogu finally gave audiences a look at one of the coolest aspects of his character: His ship, the Guillotine. Along with having one of the best ship names in Star Wars, Embo’s Guillotine has a sleek, unique design that translated brilliantly on the big screen—but it almost appeared more than a decade ago, before being cut.

This Ship Was Cut From The Clone Wars More Than A Decade Ago

Just as Embo was introduced in The Clone Wars, his Guillotine was also originally going to debut in that show, specifically in season 6. However, Embo’s ship was ultimately cut from that story arc, even as he remained in the season. Presumably, this had to do with a need to streamline the story arcs of the season; after all, Embo was far from a main character.

Even so, it’s nice to know that Lucasfilm is still keeping previously cut concepts in mind as new movies and shows are rolled out. Sure, The Mandalorian and Grogu wasn’t perfect, but die-hard Star Wars fans will undoubtedly appreciate these smaller details that connect to decades of Star Wars movies and shows that have come before.

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