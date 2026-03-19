HBO’s Harry Potter Revival Promises to Fix One of the Biggest Problems With the Books

It’s undeniable that Harry Potter is a global success, and even as the years go by and new generations come in, it’s still a universe that keeps audiences engaged. So far, the books have spawned movies, a spin-off, a theme park, a stage play, video games, and now a reboot in the form of a TV series. Still, there are always those questions: why is the main story such a massive hit to the point where there’s a push to revive something the entire world has already seen and knows? Is this really the right time? Is it worth it? Who is this show actually for? But what really needs to be looked at now is that the saga has always had a problem that bothered a lot of fans, even if no one really said it out loud: the way it was built was never meant to be bigger than its main character — and that’s what the show is set to change.

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Harry’s journey is strong enough to carry everything around it. But if you really think about it, the Wizarding World has always functioned as a backdrop, which is something people have always wanted to explore more. That’s exactly why games and even fanfiction tend to do so well: they let audiences dive deeper into other characters and experience the world, its rules, and its conflicts from different points of view. Keeping everything tied to Harry’s perspective limits how much people can really understand about that universe. And while there’s endless content online explaining every detail of the lore, there’s a big difference between knowing about it and actually experiencing it.

Harry Potter TV Series Will Offer a More Complete Look at the Wizarding World

image courtesy of warner bros.

When the HBO reboot was first announced, speculation immediately took over. And as more updates came out, one detail in particular stood out: what we’re getting isn’t just a more faithful or extended adaptation of the books — it’s a deliberate expansion of them. Think about how much more compelling it would be to see things that just don’t exist in the original material, like characters’ routines outside of Hogwarts or the dynamics inside specific families. As solid as Harry’s story is, it feels like the right time to finally build more context instead of just revisiting events everyone already knows by heart. If the goal is to reboot the franchise, the creative team seems to understand that it doesn’t have to be 100% more of the same.

The clearest example of this is the decision to explore Draco Malfoy’s life in a more direct way, including scenes set in Malfoy Manor and family interactions that were never fully developed in the books. In an interview with Magazine 1883, actor Lox Pratt, who plays the character, opened up about what to expect. “I think with this adaptation, you get to see so much more than the books. [The books] are very much over Harry’s shoulder, which is great, and that’s how they played the film as well,” he shared. “(…) there’s just so much more that you get to see. You get to see all the teachers in their little rooms. You get to see Draco at home. I won’t spoil too much about that, but there are some brilliant scenes at home where you start to get an insight into how he is,” he added.

And that’s the kind of change that addresses one of the biggest long-standing complaints from fans: Draco has always been an important character, but a shallow one. He exists more as an obstacle than as a properly developed character. By allowing the show to explore what shaped his behavior, the conflict immediately becomes more engaging. This isn’t about humanizing him for the sake of it, but about giving him space that never existed before, which actually matters because Draco and other characters in similar positions are crucial to the story. Teachers, allies, and even the main villains — there’s always been potential for them to carry their own narratives, but they never had the room to do so.

Why Expanding the Wizarding World Is Exactly the Right Move for the Show

image courtesy of warner bros.

In the books, anything that isn’t directly tied to Harry basically becomes background information. Changing that makes a huge difference because it creates the sense that the world continues to exist even when the protagonist isn’t on screen. It might sound like a small adjustment, but it completely changes how audiences connect with the story and the universe. When you understand how characters live outside of the main events, their decisions carry more weight and can be seen from a more meaningful perspective. This is the kind of storytelling TV does better than movies, and something the books, by design, never prioritized.

It also helps explain why the Wizarding World itself has struggled to sustain an expanded franchise. It was not because it lacked ideas, but because it lacked a solid foundation. What does that mean? Once the main story wrapped up in theaters, the franchise tried to expand with projects that didn’t revolve around Harry, like the Fantastic Beasts spin-off. The goal was to turn the universe into something bigger, similar to what happened with Star Wars, for instance. The problem is that Harry Potter was never built to function without that central point of view, so we don’t actually understand how the Ministry of Magic works, how other families live, or what the Wizarding World looks like outside that core circle. So when new stories try to branch out, they end up lacking both emotional and structural grounding.

The Fantastic Beasts movies start off with an interesting premise, but lose direction, getting caught up in political plots and failing to build a strong connection with fans. It’s a different era, a different story, and characters people weren’t already invested in. What audiences really want is to return to the original storyline, but with a deeper understanding of characters they’ve loved for years and how they experience everything happening around them. In short, the universe exists, but it was never developed enough to sustain multiple independent storylines with the same weight as the original.

image courtesy of warner bros.

Of course, that doesn’t mean everything will automatically work in the show. Expanding too much can also be a problem if the series loses focus or starts over-explaining things that don’t need to be explained. There’s a fine line between adding depth and overloading the narrative. But based on what’s been revealed so far, the intention isn’t to pad the story with random content, but to fill in gaps that have always been there.

What HBO is doing isn’t just retelling the same story, but adjusting how this story works in a way that fans have been wanting for a long time. By taking some of the narrative weight off a single character and distributing that perspective more evenly, the series has a real shot at delivering something the books never tried to be: a more complete version of the Wizarding World. And considering the history of the Harry Potter brand and everything that’s been done with it so far, that’s not just an improvement — it’s a necessity.

Harry Potter TV series arrives on HBO in 2027.

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