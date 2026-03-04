The Best Dystopian Franchise of the 2010s Is About To Leave Peacock and Stop Streaming

March is a big month for Peacock. The NBCUniversal streamer is spending the next few weeks stocking the shelves of its streaming library with dozens of can’t-miss titles, from the already-added The Big Lebowski and John Wick: Chapter 4 to the upcoming streaming debut of Wicked: For Good. But the month isn’t just for new arrivals – it’s also a month filled with exits, and Peacock subscribers are running out of time to watch the best dystopian franchise of the 2010s before it stops streaming.

When it comes to 2010s dystopian franchises, one film series dominated them all: The Hunger Games. The franchise, based on Suzanne Collins’s novels about Katniss Everdeen and her rise as the reluctant leader of a rebellion against the totalitarian Capitol of Panem, launched in 2012 and is now the 21st-highest-grossing film franchise. Unfortunately for fans, the four original The Hunger Games movies – The Hunger Games, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1, and The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 – are on Peacock’s “leaving soon list,” indicating a likely end-of-the-month removal not just from Peacock, but streaming altogether.

The Hunger Games Is the Definitive YA Dystopian Franchise

YA dystopian movies dominated the 2010s, and The Hunger Games films were a perfect storm in Hollywood that effectively set the template for the genre’s modern, post-apocalyptic boom. Released on the heels of Twilight and Harry Potter, the movies capitalized on the booming popularity of dystopian themes and YA fascination, all while pushing the envelope for YA with surprisingly dark and gritty themes, like sacrifice, trauma, and political commentary. Combined with a strong cast of up-and-coming actors paired with beloved Hollywood talent, a strong female lead, and incredibly realistic and immersive world-building, The Hunger Games was an instant hit that set a new, gritty standard for blockbuster teen fiction.

All four original The Hunger Games films earned fresh critic scores on Rotten Tomatoes, with Mockingjay – Part 2 coming in at the lowest with an honorable 70% rating. And the franchise has proven its lasting popularity even more than a decade after the original ended, with The Hunger Games experiencing a resurgence on the screen with the release of new movies. Following the success of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes in 2023, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, focused on Haymitch and the 2nd Quarter Quell, is set to hit theaters on November 20, 2026.

Where to Stream The Hunger Games Franchise After It Leaves Peacock?

The only options for viewing the original The Hunger Games movies after they leave Peacock will be either physical copies of the movies or renting or purchasing them online, as none are set to reappear on a rival platform this month. However, the franchise’s most recent installment, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, isn’t included on Peacock’s departing titles list and will seemingly still be available to stream on the NBCUniversal streamer even after the four original movies exit. It’s also possible the first four films will rejoin streaming on a different platform in April or shortly after.

