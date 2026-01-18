29 Years Ago Today, Star Wars Delivered a Shocking Update to Fans (And Caused a Debate Still Being Argued)

The mid-to-late ’90s was an exciting time for the Star Wars franchise. As George Lucas began work on the highly anticipated prequel trilogy, the iconic original trilogy found itself back in the spotlight. To commemorate the 20th anniversary of Star Wars: A New Hope, the first three classic films were re-released on the big screen, giving moviegoers an opportunity to see the seminal sci-fi blockbusters in theaters for the first time in years. It was a tremendous event, serving as the perfect gateway for newcomers while serving up a nice slice of nostalgia for longtime fans. While the anniversary re-release was successful at the box office, it didn’t fully go as planned.

On January 18, 1997, the “special edition” of A New Hope arrived in theaters. What was meant to be a time for celebration turned into controversy, as those longtime fans took issue with the way that special edition turned out. Fortunately, Lucasfilm is not setting themselves up for a repeat of this as the 50th anniversary of A New Hope draws near.

Star Wars Fans Were Upset With George Lucas’ Changes to the Original Trilogy

Other than seeing the original trilogy on the big screen again, the main selling point of the special editions was the notion that these were “new and improved” versions of the film with enhanced visual effects and new scenes. As most people know by now, these tweaks went well beyond cleaning up black matte lines to make sequences appear more realistic. Viewers took issue with what were perceived as fundamental changes to the films, especially when it became clear that George Lucas intended for these special editions to essentially replace the theatrical cuts on the home media market. Ever since the special editions became available in 1997, it’s been very difficult to find the original versions through official channels.

It is worth pointing out that some of Lucas’ changes were for the best. Through the special editions, Cloud City became a more expansive location, the wampa became a greater threat, and smaller characters like Biggs Darklighter and Wedge Antilles received some standout moments. At the same time, it’s easy to understand why longtime viewers complained about other alterations, feeling they were largely unnecessary. There’s some merit to that argument, particularly from the perspective of film preservation. The version of A New Hope that audiences saw in 1997 technically was not the one that was nominated for multiple Oscars and revolutionized the film industry. The groundbreaking visual effects work was replaced with new CGI creations. The film’s award-winning editing and pacing was disrupted by arguably redundant scenes like Jabba the Hutt’s encounter with Han Solo.

Speaking of Han, no conversation about the special editions is complete without referencing the “Han shot first” debate. Han’s confrontation with Greedo is perhaps the most altered scene in Star Wars lore, seemingly being changed with each subsequent release since the first special edition. What angers fans about this alteration is the alleged damage it does to Han’s character. Rather than shooting Greedo in cold blood, the change makes it seem like Han is acting in self-defense, impacting his overall characterization. The argument some fans have made is that the special edition undermines the impact of Han’s arc in A New Hope since he no longer feels like an unpredictable, dangerous wild card.

Other notable changes, such as the redone musical number at Jabba’s palace in Return of the Jedi and the new CGI additions at Mos Eisley, drew similar amounts of ire for various reasons. Still, the special editions have their fair share of fans, and the release did come with some benefits. For starters, the visuals and production values were brought up to the new standards of modern audiences, which perhaps made the films more appealing for younger viewers, giving Star Wars a new generation of fans. It was also exciting to see some of the expanded scope that was more in line with George Lucas’ original vision. The special editions have their place, but Lucasfilm is firing up the time machine for A New Hope‘s 50th anniversary.

Lucasfilm’s Plans for A New Hope‘s 50th Anniversary Shouldn’t Be as Controversial

A New Hope is on the doorstep of another milestone anniversary. 2027 marks 50 years since the film originally premiered in theaters. That’s going to be a huge year for Lucasfilm in general, with the next edition of Star Wars Celebration taking place in addition to the debut of Star Wars: Starfighter, but the studio also has something special planned for the movie that started it all. To commemorate five decades of Star Wars, A New Hope will return to theaters once again. That in itself is exciting enough, but there’s an extra detail that makes this a truly special event.

It’s been confirmed that for the first time in decades, the original, unaltered cut of A New Hope will grace the big screen. The theatrical version was previously shown during an officially sanctioned screening at last year’s BFI Film on Film Festival, and now the general public will have a chance to see it at their local theater. This is something that longtime fans have wanted for a very long time, and it’s the perfect way to celebrate A New Hope‘s 50th anniversary. It should be a memorable viewing experience; those who grew up with the classics will get that feeling of pure nostalgia (since there won’t be any of Lucas’ controversial changes), while younger fans will have a chance to go back to the ’70s and see the Star Wars that was a product of its time. It’s nice to see Lucasfilm honor film history and spotlight the original work in this way.

It remains to be seen if this newly restored version of A New Hope‘s theatrical cut will ever be released on home media. There’s certainly a case to be made that it should. Several films have multiple versions readily available on various home media platforms. You can purchase extended or theatrical cuts of the Lord of the Rings trilogy, and there are many different editions of Blade Runner. The special editions are what’s considered official Star Wars canon, but the general feeling is that people should be able to choose which one they want to watch. If Lucasfilm ever put the unaltered A New Hope on physical media or streaming, it would likely do very well.

But if the upcoming limited-time theatrical re-release is the only moment the restored A New Hope gets in the spotlight, it’ll still be hard to complain. Many believed something like this would never happen, so the fact we’re getting it at all is reason to celebrate. Star Wars fandom is in a very different place than it was even 30 years ago when the special editions were on their way. It’s arguably more fractured than ever, as everyone has various opinions on future projects and Disney’s approach for the franchise’s future. For a brief period in 2027, at least, all of those debates and controversies can be put to bed as people come together to watch the film that started it all.

