A ‘90s Sci-Fi Masterpiece Is Now Streaming Completely Free (And It’s Scarily Accurate)

Science fiction rarely plays by the rules of science. While rooted in scientific concepts, the genre often bends and reimagines the rules of reality to explore “what if” scenarios, prioritizing narrative spectacle and imaginative world building building over strict adherence to scientific reality. Over the genre’s more than a century on the big screen, a few movies have striven for accuracy, including a ‘90s sci-fi masterpiece that is one of the most accurate movies ever, and it’s now streaming free.

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On March 1st, Andrew Niccol’s iconic 1997 sci-fi cult classic Gattaca arrived on Tubi, and it’s worth watching if you want a scientifically plausible, forward-looking sci-fi film. The movie is set in a dystopian future where society is strictly stratified by genetic engineering. Ethan Hawke stars as Vincent Freeman, a “naturally born” man who takes on the identity of a genetically superior but paralyzed man to achieve his dream of becoming an astronaut. The movie flopped at the box office when it grossed only $12 million against a $36 million production budget but is now considered a sci-fi great, even holding a high 82% critic score and 87% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Gattaca Is the “Most Scientifically Accurate Movie Ever Made,” According to NASA Scientists

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There’s a lot that goes into Gattaca being a sci-fi masterpiece, but topping the list is just how scientifically accurate the movie actually is. It isn’t far-fetched science that can only be dreamed of in the most high-concept sci-fi fantasies, it’s technology based in reality, so much so that it was ranked as the No. 1 most accurate sci-fi movie by NASA scientists in 2011, according to Smithsonian Magazine. The movie topped the list that also included films like Contact, Metropolis, and The Day the Earth Stood Still due to its plausible science, realistic near-future possibilities, and genetic probabilities rather than certainties, all while also focusing on the societal and ethical implications of genetic engineering. Gattaca remains a benchmark for hard sci-fi, with themes that have only become more relevant with advancements in gene editing technologies.

More than just its dedication to accuracy and the fallout that can come with scientific advancements, Gattaca is just an all-around great movie. The movie doesn’t falter as an empty, action-heavy spectacle, instead prioritizing a suspenseful, character-driven narrative that explores the triumph of the human spirit over predetermined limitations. It’s thought-provoking and highly rewarding to watch, and it delivers the distinct, cerebral visual experience you’d expect from sci-fi with its minimalist, retro-futuristic aesthetic. The movie also boasts Michael Nyman’s haunting and emotional score, and everyone from Hawke to Thurman delivers compelling performances.

Other Sci-Fi Movies Now on Tubi

Sci-fi fans will definitely want to browse Tubi’s library this March, because tons of new titles are now available, all for free. This month, the streamer has grown its lineup with titles like Ad Astra, Battle: Los Angeles, Bicentennial Man, The Dark Tower, Ex Machina, and Jumper, as well as dozens of other films spanning different genres.

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