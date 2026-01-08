39 Years Ago Today, a Wicked Fan-Favorite Was Born (But Her Best Movie Is an Underrated 2018 Thriller)

The Wicked movies are one of the biggest events of the 2020s, and this franchise fan favorite was born 39 years ago today. The World of Oz is populated with all kinds of iconic actors, whether that be the 1939 classic, 1978’s The Wiz, 2013’s Oz the Great and Powerful, or 2024 and 2025’s Wicked movies. However, this actor is one of the biggest stars from across any of the adaptations – yet Wicked isn’t even her best movie.

Cynthia Erivo was born Stockwell, London, England, on January 8, 1987, meaning that today is her 39th birthday. Erivo got her start in theater, appearing in productions of shows like The Color Purple and Sister Act. After making a name for herself on Broadway, Erivo made her television debut in 2015’s Chewing Gum, before appearing in shows like Mr Selfridge, Broad City, and The Boss Baby: Back in Business. While the Wicked movies are great and act as a fantastic showcase for Erivo’s musical and acting talents, neither of them is her best movie. Instead, that honor belongs to the 2018 film Bad Times at the El Royale. Directed by Drew Goddard, the film tells the story of seven strangers who show up at the same hotel and eventually clash throughout the night.

Bad Times at the El Royale Deserves Way More Attention

Although Bad Times… was only Erivo’s second film, she is the standout performer in it. She is absolutely incredible, stealing the spotlight in almost every scene she’s in. Erivo’s monologue near the end of the film is one of the movie’s highlights, showcasing how fantatsic of a performer she is. This is made even more impressive by the fact that she was in the film alongside major actors like Chris Hemsworth, Jeff Bridges, Dakota Johnson, and Jon Hamm.

Bad Times at the El Royale and Erivo’s subsequent performance in Harriet are what really launched her into stardom, paving the road for her to eventually star in Wicked. Frankly, it’s likely that Erivo wouldn’t be in Wicked if it weren’t for Bad Times at the El Royale, which is why it is a great film for fans of hers to watch. After all, the film only made $31.8 million on a budget of $32 million, meaning that many Wicked viewers probably haven’t seen it.

What’s Next For Cynthia Erivo After Wicked: For Good

Cynthia Erivo already has several projects confirmed after 2025’s Wicked: For Good, meaning fans can expect to see her pop up in several other places. The next feature film on her slate is Children of Blood and Bone, directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood. The fantasy film follows a Princess who discovers a magic scroll that allows her to turn a powerful group’s magic back on over a decade after it was turned off. The film is currently slated to release on January 15, 2027.

Next, Erivo will have a voice role in the film Bad Fairies. The upcoming Warner Bros. Pictures movie is directed by Megan Nicole Dong, and it is a computer-animated musical fantasy film about a gang of fairies in London.

Erivo is also signed on for two movies that don’t yet have release dates. The first of these is Karoshi, an action thriller directed by Takashi Doscher. Very little is known about the film, outside of the fact that she will be starring alongside Teo Yoo, Isabel May, Takehiro Hira, Giancarlo Esposito, and Bill Camp.

The second of these, and the final upcoming movie that Erivo has, is Prima Facie. Based on the stage play of the same name, the film will follow a defense lawyer who must reckon with how the legal system handles misconduct after she is sexually assaulted by a colleague. The film will be directed by Susanna White, who previously directed Nanny McPhee Returns as well as episodes of shows like Andor, Boardwalk Empire, and The Deuce.

So, Cynthia Erivo clearly has a full schedule after the massive success of the Wicked movies. It is interesting to see that she is taking on comparatively smaller projects after the two Wicked blockbusters. However, this makes the future of her career even more exciting.

