51 Years Ago Today, the MCU’s Most Underrated Actor Was Born (And His Performance Is in the Top 3)

The MCU is full of top-tier actors, but one of the best performers in the franchise was born 51 years ago today. Since Iron Man kicked off the MCU, the biggest names in Hollywood have clamored to become part of the iconic world of Marvel. The notoriety and continual appearances have turned many actors into superstars, yet this one actor manages to stand out among them all, despite his face never being seen.

Bradley Cooper was born on January 5, 1975, meaning that today is his 51st birthday. Born in Abington Township, Pennsylvania, Cooper broke out thanks to his roles in 2001’s Wet Hot American Summer and the TV series Alias. Cooper’s comedic career continued with roles in films like Wedding Crashers and The Hangover trilogy. However, Cooper pivoted to more serious roles in The Place Beyond the Pines, Silver Linings Playbook, and American Sniper. Cooper is now a well-established director, having made 2018’s A Star is Born, 2023’s Maestro, and 2025’s Is This Thing On?

Bradley Cooper’s Rocket Raccoon Performance Is Overlooked in the MCU

While nowadays Cooper is more often seen in serious awards-season successes, many forget that he has a starring role in the MCU. The actor gives a voice performance as Rocket Raccoon in the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy, with him also appearing in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Cooper also reprised his role in the TV series I Am Groot and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

Although Rocket started out as a comedic relief character, the MCU eventually recognized him as a truly tragic hero. The Guardians movies further delved into Rocket’s trauma as time went on, making him one of the most fully fleshed-out figures in the franchise. The third film is all about Rocket’s journey, proving that he is truly the glue that holds the team together.

Rocket’s roles in the Avengers films also prove how seriously the MCU has taken him. Even though most of the other Guardians are dead, Rocket manages to hold his own alongside the original Avengers throughout Endgame. The MCU putting Rocket on the same level as heroes like Iron Man and Captain America proves how notable the character is, which is a testament to what James Gunn and Bradley Cooper have done with the character.

Cooper’s performance as Rocket is easily one of the best in the MCU. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 features some truly heart-wrenching moments with Rocket, and these emotional moments are made possible by Cooper’s performance. Cooper manages to believably switch between a comedic raccoon and a heartfelt character who pushes everyone who loves him away. The actor voices Rocket as a kid and as an adult in the third film, making the performance even more impressive.

On top of that, Cooper manages to do all this through just voice performance. While most of the MCU’s other leading actors appear on screen, Cooper is only able to build Rocket’s character through his vocal performance. He has to work alongside Sean Gunn’s motion capture performance in order to give Rocket the illusion of life, and he does so masterfully. Although he may just be playing a talking raccoon, Cooper outshines almost all of the MCU’s other performers.

Will Rocket Raccoon Return In The MCU?

Rocket was last seen in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and his future in the MCU is still unknown. In the post-credits scene of the film, Rocket is seen leading the Guardians after Peter, Gamora, and Drax’s departures. He is now traveling through space with the new Guardians of the Galaxy, comprised of Groot, Kraglin, Cosmo, Adam, Blurp, and Phyla.

While Guardians 3 confirms that Peter Quill will return to the MCU, there is still no word on when we will see Rocket again. Bradley Cooper hasn’t been confirmed to appear in Avengers: Doomsday, meaning that Rocket probably won’t be in the film. This is surprising considering Rocket’s major role in Infinity War and Endgame, although the lack of appearances from the other Guardians makes his absence more understandable.

It would be a shame for Rocket to never come back right after he became the leader of the Guardians. Rocket has one of the most complex arcs throughout the MCU, and it would feel like a waste for his story to end now. However, the next Avengers movies don’t have a clear reason for the Guardians to get involved, meaning that his most likely return will be in a cosmic film or a Guardians of the Galaxy spinoff project.

