I Really Hope Marvel Confirms This MCU Superhero Team That’s Still Missing From Avengers: Doomsday

It’s surprising that Marvel Studios still hasn’t confirmed the involvement of one of the best superhero teams in the Marvel Cinematic Universe ahead of the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday crossover event. Marvel has confirmed the casting of 27 actors in the Russo brothers’ Avengers: Doomsday, including members of the Avengers, the New Avengers, the Fantastic Four, the X-Men, and more. Curiously, however, members of several other superhero teams haven’t yet been mentioned, even though it would be fantastic to see some of them return to the MCU in 2026.

While Marvel has teased a number of new superhero teams that could come together in Avengers: Doomsday, it would also be great to see the Guardians of the Galaxy return in the Phase 6 sequel. The Guardians of the Galaxy team has been central to the MCU since its debut in James Gunn’s Marvel debut in 2014, but the future of the cosmic team hasn’t been made clear. With a new line-up including some impressive and exciting characters, we hope the Guardians of the Galaxy join the battle against Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Would Fit Perfectly Into Avengers: Doomsday’s Storyline

Avengers: Doomsday is expected to see the version of Victor Von Doom from The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ Earth 828 — played by Robert Downey Jr. in his MCU return — explore alternate realities to stop incursions from destroying the multiverse. His cosmic journey will bring him into contact with variants of MCU characters from various different worlds, including the Fantastic Four of Earth 828, the X-Men of Earth 10005, perhaps the Illuminati from Earth 838, and, of course, the Avengers of Earth 616. It would be a shame for the Guardians of the Galaxy to miss out on this adventure.

At the end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2023, the titular team gained a new line-up led by Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper). Now joined by Groot (Vin Diesel), Kraglin (Sean Gunn), Adam Warlock (Will Poulter), Phyla (Kai Zen), Cosmo (Maria Bakalova), and Blurp (Dee Bradley Baker), Rocket’s Guardians of the Galaxy team is immensely powerful. Their combined might could be enough to take on Doctor Doom, which means the antagonist must want to bring the team to its knees before completing his mission.

Chris Pratt’s Peter Quill left the Guardians of the Galaxy in Vol. 3 along with the likes of Nebula (Karen Gillan), Drax (Dave Bautista), and Mantis (Pom Klementieff). Pratt and Gillan have both teased their returns to the MCU, which suggests that Star-Lord and Nebula might return in Avengers: Doomsday. Perhaps Doctor Doom will attack Knowhere, or Star-Lord will join the Avengers team now that he’s living on Earth. Whatever the case, we have hopes that the Guardians of the Galaxy team will return in Avengers: Doomsday, perhaps laying the foundations for even more exciting stories in the MCU’s future.

