7 Years Ago Today, This Underrated Sci-Fi Movie With Astonishing CGI Released (& It Might Finally Be Getting a Sequel)

It has been seven years since one of sci-fi’s most underrated post-apocalyptic movies was released, and it might finally be getting the sequel that it deserves. On February 14, 2019, Alita: Battle Angel came out in theaters, a movie that was a collaboration between indie filmmaker Robert Rodriguez and mega-director James Cameron. The sci-fi post-apocalyptic action movie is based on the Japanese cyberpunk manga series Battle Angel Alita by Yukito Kishiro, and it tells the story of Alita, a female cyborg who has lost her memories and was brought back to life by a cybernetic doctor who rebuilds her and takes care of her.

The film stars Rosa Salazar as Alita, while Christoph Waltz stars as the doctor who acts as her surrogate father, Dyson Ido. With Robert Rodriguez in charge of the movie-making, he was able to bring his do-it-yourself sensibilities to the project and deliver some amazing special effects. It was one of the best-looking sci-fi action movies of its era, and the story, co-written by James Cameron, delivered a great story that cried out for a sequel. There was even a scene that hinted at more, with Edward Norton showing up at the end as the big bad for the franchise.

What We Know About the Alita: Battle Angel Sequel

Image Courtesy of Fox

The Alita: Battle Angel sequel has been delayed for several reasons. The biggest reason is that James Cameron, who serves as the co-screenwriter and producer, has been very busy with his Avatar movies, and that has taken up all his time. Robert Rodriguez has said he wanted to return for a sequel, but he also said he was waiting on Cameron to be available. With Cameron so busy, it just hasn’t had a chance to materialize yet. Since that time, Rodriguez has directed four movies, with his most recent coming in 2023.

This is disappointing since Cameron and Rodriguez said they wanted to have multiple sequels. The cameos by Edward Norton as Nova, as well as Michelle Rodriguez and Jai Courtney, were also meant to hint at the sequels. The best news is that Cameron and Rodriguez admitted in 2025 that they are working on the script for Alita 2 and that they have a “blood oath” to make the movie. Cameron said he and Rodriguez were going to make at least one more Alita movie, with chances for a third depending on how the sequel goes.

However, while James Cameron and Robert Rodriguez made it clear that they want an Alita: Battle Angel sequel, they have been saying this for the last seven years. Cameron still has plenty of work to do in his Avatar franchise, so finding time to work with Rodriguez on the new sci-fi sequel might be hard. The good news is that they were both going to be located in Austin, Texas. This could be a huge moment for fans of the popular movie, and if the sequel comes close to the original’s brilliance, it will be well worth the wait.

