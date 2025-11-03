After Hearing Avengers 5’s Original Plan, I Need Marvel To Finally Use the MCU’s Wasted Avengers Team

The fifth Avengers movie has changed a lot since Marvel Cinematic Universe first planned it. Of course, the original plan was for Kang to be the big bad guy, but several things conspired to force the MCU to change this. When Jonathan Majors faced real-world legal issues, Marvel saw the fan disinterest in Kang after Ant-Man 3 and pivoted to making Doctor Doom the new big bad. However, recent news has revealed the planned storylines for the Avengers movie, and the fact that one of the events involves the MCU’s most wasted Avengers team leaves fans disappointed. Hopefully, Marvel finds a way to finally introduce this team in a future movie or TV show.

While Doctor Doom will surely make a better villain than Kang would have, the fifth Avengers movie was finally supposed to introduce the Young Avengers, the MCU’s most wasted team.

The Young Avengers Need to Make MCU Debut

Image Courtesy of Marvel

The MCU had worked hard to lay the groundwork for the Young Avengers’ introduction. Kamala Khan was introduced in a Disney+ series, and then Kate Bishop, the new Hawkeye, debuted in Hawkeye. At the end of the latter series, Kamala showed up to enlist Kate in her new Avengers team. Patriot was introduced as a minor character in the Captain America movies, and Wiccan debuted in the Disney+ series Agatha All Along. Kid Loki showed up in Loki, and America Chavez was in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The Avengers 5 news for the original film with Kang had the Young Avengers playing a significant role. According to the news, the Young Avengers would finally form and go to battle against a Kang variant. According to reports, they were going to fight the lizard Kang from the end of Ant & The Wasp: Quantumania and would defeat it. However, while they beat the Kang, it turned out there was more than one Kang, which led to the big twist ending that set up Secret Wars.

Of course, the Young Avengers in the comics had a Kang variant on their team with Iron Lad, so maybe that could have tied in as well. That said, too much has been done to set up the Young Avengers not to make them a big part of the MCU future, even with the X-Men and Fantastic Four arriving. While it will be the New Avengers (formerly the Thunderbolts) and X-Men in Avengers: Doomsday, the Young Avengers deserve to finally make their MCU debut together.

How Can MCU Debut the Young Avengers Team?

Image Courtesy of Marvel

If anything, the Marvel Zombies animated series on Disney+ shows why Young Avengers would be an incredibly entertaining prospect. Seeing Kamala Khan, Kate Bishop, and Ironheart together was great, and it’s time they had their live-action debut together. Add in Wiccan, America Chavez, maybe Patriot, and definitely Hulkling (who has yet to debut), and this is a project that needs to happen.

The Disney+ shows have gone a long way in showing how the team might form. Kamala’s role in The Marvels also connects the team to the main Avengers team via Carol Danvers. Having the teenage heroes form and try to find their way, while possibly having some of the main Avengers looking over them, could be a perfect way to launch their MCU debut. Another possible storyline could involve the U.S. government trying to block the young heroes, similar to what happened in The Champions comic book series. Whatever the story, it’s time the Young Avengers formed in the MCU.

Sadly, the best place for a Young Avengers series might be Disney+. There is a significant and critical LGBTQ+ slant to the Young Avengers comics, especially concerning Wiccan, Hulkling, and America Chavez, and the series would need to honor that. Disney has always shied away from these topics in its movies, but it could pull it off on TV. While X-Men and Fantastic Four dominate the movie world for the next few years, the Young Avengers could join Daredevil’s world on Disney+, and finally give this incredible team the spotlight it deserves.

